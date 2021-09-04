Rational Advisors LLC Decreases Stock Position in ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW)

Rational Advisors LLC lowered its stake in ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW) by 12.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,935 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after selling 280 shares during the period. Rational Advisors LLC’s holdings in ServiceNow were worth $1,063,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in NOW. WCM Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in ServiceNow by 3.4% during the 1st quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC now owns 505,532 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $252,822,000 after purchasing an additional 16,627 shares during the period. Capital International Investors increased its holdings in ServiceNow by 2.9% during the 1st quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 2,832,470 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $1,416,525,000 after purchasing an additional 80,628 shares during the period. Marino Stram & Associates LLC purchased a new position in ServiceNow during the 2nd quarter valued at about $4,088,000. RiverPark Advisors LLC increased its holdings in ServiceNow by 26.7% during the 1st quarter. RiverPark Advisors LLC now owns 26,318 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $13,162,000 after purchasing an additional 5,542 shares during the period. Finally, Lone Pine Capital LLC increased its holdings in ServiceNow by 22.1% during the 1st quarter. Lone Pine Capital LLC now owns 1,478,725 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $739,525,000 after purchasing an additional 268,139 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.99% of the company’s stock.

In other ServiceNow news, Director Frederic B. Luddy sold 16,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $464.58, for a total value of $7,665,570.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,518 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $705,232.44. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Susan L. Bostrom sold 4,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $461.40, for a total value of $2,076,300.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,780 shares in the company, valued at $821,292. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 49,807 shares of company stock valued at $26,082,842 over the last quarter. 0.35% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

NYSE NOW traded up $18.32 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $678.63. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,145,953 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,421,426. ServiceNow, Inc. has a 12 month low of $432.85 and a 12 month high of $681.10. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $586.15 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $534.02. The company has a market cap of $134.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 807.90, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 16.89 and a beta of 0.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 1.08 and a quick ratio of 1.08.

ServiceNow (NYSE:NOW) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 28th. The information technology services provider reported $1.42 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.16 by $1.26. ServiceNow had a return on equity of 9.10% and a net margin of 3.30%. As a group, research analysts predict that ServiceNow, Inc. will post 1.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on NOW. Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on ServiceNow from $340.00 to $390.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Oppenheimer began coverage on ServiceNow in a report on Friday, August 20th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $700.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut ServiceNow from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $614.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, August 3rd. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on ServiceNow from $600.00 to $650.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Finally, Cowen increased their price objective on ServiceNow from $620.00 to $670.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-nine have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $641.90.

ServiceNow, Inc engages in the provision of enterprise cloud computing solutions. The firm delivers digital workflows on a single enterprise cloud platform called the Now Platform. Its product portfolio is focused on providing Information Technology, Employee and Customer workflows. It offers its solutions for the industries under the categories of government, financial services, healthcare, telecommunications, manufacturing, IT services, technology, oil & gas, education, and consumer products.

