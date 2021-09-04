Rational Advisors LLC Sells 10,099 Shares of iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SHY)

Rational Advisors LLC lowered its holdings in shares of iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SHY) by 95.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 448 shares of the company’s stock after selling 10,099 shares during the period. Rational Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF were worth $39,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in SHY. DAVENPORT & Co LLC boosted its position in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 32.4% during the 2nd quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC now owns 150,859 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,998,000 after buying an additional 36,937 shares during the period. Beacon Investment Advisory Services Inc. boosted its position in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 49.9% during the 2nd quarter. Beacon Investment Advisory Services Inc. now owns 12,910 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,112,000 after buying an additional 4,300 shares during the period. Washburn Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $1,064,000. Twele Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 3.2% during the 2nd quarter. Twele Capital Management Inc. now owns 145,050 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,498,000 after buying an additional 4,435 shares during the period. Finally, PRW Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $323,000.

SHY remained flat at $$86.23 during trading on Friday. 1,136,620 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,581,420. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $86.21 and a 200-day moving average price of $86.25. iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $86.06 and a fifty-two week high of $86.51.

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 8th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 2nd will be given a $0.013 dividend. This represents a $0.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.18%. This is a boost from iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.01. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 1st.

