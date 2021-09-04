Rational Advisors LLC Takes $214,000 Position in Stitch Fix, Inc. (NASDAQ:SFIX)

Rational Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Stitch Fix, Inc. (NASDAQ:SFIX) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 3,550 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $214,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of SFIX. First Trust Advisors LP increased its holdings in shares of Stitch Fix by 25.4% during the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 104,279 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,944,000 after acquiring an additional 21,153 shares in the last quarter. Strs Ohio increased its holdings in Stitch Fix by 196.2% in the 1st quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 15,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $777,000 after buying an additional 10,400 shares during the period. Wedbush Securities Inc. increased its holdings in Stitch Fix by 14.7% in the 1st quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 5,745 shares of the company’s stock worth $285,000 after buying an additional 735 shares during the period. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. acquired a new position in Stitch Fix in the 1st quarter worth approximately $837,000. Finally, Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL acquired a new position in Stitch Fix in the 1st quarter worth approximately $446,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 48.46% of the company’s stock.

SFIX has been the topic of several research reports. MKM Partners increased their price target on shares of Stitch Fix from $29.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 8th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on shares of Stitch Fix from $27.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 8th. Canaccord Genuity increased their price target on shares of Stitch Fix from $68.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 8th. Truist raised their price objective on shares of Stitch Fix from $60.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 8th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Stitch Fix from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $42.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 11th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Stitch Fix has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $88.30.

Shares of SFIX traded up $0.91 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $40.20. The company had a trading volume of 1,517,683 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,148,857. Stitch Fix, Inc. has a 1-year low of $25.16 and a 1-year high of $113.76. The stock has a market cap of $4.31 billion, a PE ratio of -55.07 and a beta of 2.01. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $50.99 and a 200-day simple moving average of $53.39.

Stitch Fix (NASDAQ:SFIX) last issued its earnings results on Sunday, June 6th. The company reported ($0.18) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.27) by $0.09. Stitch Fix had a negative return on equity of 17.68% and a negative net margin of 3.79%. The business had revenue of $535.59 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $511.40 million. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Stitch Fix, Inc. will post -0.43 EPS for the current year.

In related news, major shareholder Mitchell Lasky sold 9,831 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.89, for a total transaction of $598,609.59. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Marka Hansen sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.83, for a total value of $558,300.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 10,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $558,300. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 489,317 shares of company stock valued at $27,686,388 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 45.10% of the company’s stock.

About Stitch Fix

Stitch Fix, Inc is an online personal styling service that delivers personalized fixes of apparel and accessories to men, women and kids. The company was founded by Katrina Lake and Erin Morrison Flynn in February 2011 and is headquartered in San Francisco, CA.

