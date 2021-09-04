Raymond James Analysts Give Spartan Delta (CVE:SDE) a C$5.00 Price Target

Raymond James set a C$5.00 price target on Spartan Delta (CVE:SDE) in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm currently has a market perform rating on the stock.

Several other brokerages have also recently weighed in on SDE. TD Securities lifted their price target on shares of Spartan Delta from C$6.00 to C$6.50 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 12th. Scotiabank lifted their price target on shares of Spartan Delta from C$10.00 to C$10.50 in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Haywood Securities lifted their price target on shares of Spartan Delta from C$10.00 to C$11.00 in a research note on Friday, July 30th. National Bankshares set a C$8.00 price objective on shares of Spartan Delta and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Thursday, August 19th. Finally, ATB Capital raised their price objective on shares of Spartan Delta from C$6.50 to C$7.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Friday, August 20th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Spartan Delta has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of C$8.44.

Get Spartan Delta alerts:

Shares of Spartan Delta stock opened at C$4.43 on Wednesday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is C$4.92 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$4.66. The stock has a market capitalization of C$507.13 million and a PE ratio of 4.60. Spartan Delta has a 1-year low of C$2.35 and a 1-year high of C$6.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 19.81, a current ratio of 2.24 and a quick ratio of 2.09.

Spartan Delta Corp. engages in the exploration, development, and production of petroleum and natural gas properties in the Western Canada. It also owns and operates oil and gas properties in Alberta, Saskatchewan, and British Columbia. As of December 31, 2020, company owned total proved plus probable reserves of 206,942 thousand barrels of oil equivalent.

Read More: What is the Euro STOXX 50 Index?

Receive News & Ratings for Spartan Delta Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Spartan Delta and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.