Raymond James Increases Advantage Energy (OTCMKTS:AAVVF) Price Target to C$7.00

Advantage Energy (OTCMKTS:AAVVF) had its target price lifted by research analysts at Raymond James from C$6.50 to C$7.00 in a research note issued on Thursday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. The analysts noted that the move was a valuation call.

A number of other research firms also recently commented on AAVVF. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on shares of Advantage Energy from C$4.00 to C$5.50 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday, June 4th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on shares of Advantage Energy from C$6.25 to C$6.75 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Scotiabank boosted their price target on shares of Advantage Energy from C$5.50 to C$7.50 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 15th. Finally, CIBC boosted their price target on shares of Advantage Energy from C$5.00 to C$6.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $6.34.

Get Advantage Energy alerts:

AAVVF stock opened at $4.87 on Thursday. Advantage Energy has a twelve month low of $1.21 and a twelve month high of $5.02. The company has a current ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. The company has a market capitalization of $929.70 million, a P/E ratio of 121.80 and a beta of 2.03. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $3.85 and a 200-day simple moving average of $3.05.

Advantage Energy (OTCMKTS:AAVVF) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 29th. The company reported $0.03 EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $62.79 million during the quarter. Advantage Energy had a net margin of 4.35% and a return on equity of 3.04%.

Advantage Energy Company Profile

Advantage Energy Ltd. engages in the development and production of natural gas and liquids. It focuses its operation in Glacier, Wembley, Valhalla, and Progress, Alberta. The company was founded on January 2, 1997 and is headquartered in Calgary, Canada.

Featured Story: What does it mean to hold a stock in street name?

Receive News & Ratings for Advantage Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Advantage Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.