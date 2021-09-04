Raymond James Increases Canadian Western Bank (OTCMKTS:CBWBF) Price Target to C$39.25

Canadian Western Bank (OTCMKTS:CBWBF) had its price objective upped by Raymond James from C$38.50 to C$39.25 in a research note published on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports. They currently have a market perform rating on the stock.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on shares of Canadian Western Bank from C$39.00 to C$41.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 1st. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on shares of Canadian Western Bank from C$38.00 to C$39.00 and gave the stock a sector perform rating in a report on Monday, August 30th. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on shares of Canadian Western Bank from C$41.00 to C$42.00 and gave the stock a market perform rating in a report on Monday, August 30th. Desjardins raised their target price on shares of Canadian Western Bank from C$40.00 to C$43.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, June 1st. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on shares of Canadian Western Bank from C$40.00 to C$41.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, June 1st. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $39.83.

OTCMKTS:CBWBF opened at $28.98 on Tuesday. Canadian Western Bank has a 12 month low of $17.99 and a 12 month high of $31.47. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $27.66 and a 200-day simple moving average of $27.44.

Canadian Western Bank engages in the provision of banking services for small and medium size companies. The firm provides commercial banking and financial services for business banking, personal banking or wealth management. It also offers full-service personal banking options, including checking and savings accounts, loans, mortgages, and investment products.

