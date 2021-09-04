RBB Bancorp (NASDAQ:RBB) EVP Sells $233,830.38 in Stock

RBB Bancorp (NASDAQ:RBB) EVP Simon Pang sold 9,102 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.69, for a total transaction of $233,830.38. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 165,335 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,247,456.15. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

NASDAQ RBB opened at $25.31 on Friday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $24.45 and a 200 day simple moving average of $22.61. RBB Bancorp has a 12-month low of $10.71 and a 12-month high of $25.84. The company has a current ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76. The company has a market cap of $489.85 million, a P/E ratio of 11.05 and a beta of 0.93.

RBB Bancorp (NASDAQ:RBB) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, July 25th. The company reported $0.67 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.68 by ($0.01). RBB Bancorp had a net margin of 28.48% and a return on equity of 10.55%. The company had revenue of $34.23 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $34.75 million. Sell-side analysts predict that RBB Bancorp will post 2.66 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 13th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 2nd were paid a dividend of $0.13 per share. This represents a $0.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.05%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, July 30th. RBB Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 30.95%.

Several analysts have recently commented on the stock. Stephens downgraded shares of RBB Bancorp from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $27.50 to $26.50 in a research report on Thursday, August 12th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of RBB Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $27.00 price target for the company in a research report on Saturday, July 31st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $23.00.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC bought a new position in RBB Bancorp during the 2nd quarter valued at $318,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its stake in shares of RBB Bancorp by 81.3% during the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 44,041 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,067,000 after purchasing an additional 19,748 shares during the period. Zacks Investment Management bought a new stake in shares of RBB Bancorp during the 2nd quarter worth $343,000. Invesco Ltd. raised its stake in shares of RBB Bancorp by 15.6% during the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 18,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $436,000 after purchasing an additional 2,428 shares during the period. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY raised its stake in shares of RBB Bancorp by 92,783.3% during the 2nd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 5,573 shares of the company’s stock worth $135,000 after purchasing an additional 5,567 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 29.52% of the company’s stock.

RBB Bancorp Company Profile

RBB Bancorp operates as a bank holding company. The firm engages in the provision of full service commercial bank. Its services include remote deposit, e-banking, mobile banking, commercial and investor real estate loans, business loans and lines of credit, commercial and industrial loans, SBA 7A and 504 loans, 1-4 single family residential loans, trade finance and a full range of depository accounts.

