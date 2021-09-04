Reach (LON:RCH) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at Libertas Partners

Libertas Partners started coverage on shares of Reach (LON:RCH) in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday morning, Analyst Price Targets reports. The brokerage issued a buy rating and a GBX 475 ($6.21) target price on the stock.

Separately, Numis Securities lifted their price target on shares of Reach from GBX 320 ($4.18) to GBX 335 ($4.38) and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Thursday, May 6th.

RCH stock opened at GBX 406 ($5.30) on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.09. Reach has a 12 month low of GBX 54.53 ($0.71) and a 12 month high of GBX 430 ($5.62). The firm has a market cap of £1.27 billion and a P/E ratio of -21.26. The company’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 353.16 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 272.43.

The business also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 24th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 12th will be issued a dividend of GBX 2.75 ($0.04) per share. This represents a dividend yield of 0.82%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 12th. Reach’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -0.22%.

About Reach

Reach plc produces and distributes content through newspapers, magazines, and digital platforms in the United Kingdom, the Republic of Ireland, Continental Europe, and internationally. The company produces and distributes content through paid-for, and free newspapers and magazines, as well as through multi-platform digital sites; and provides contract publishing services.

