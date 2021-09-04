Reckitt Benckiser Group (LON:RB) Given a GBX 8,000 Price Target at UBS Group

UBS Group set a GBX 8,000 ($104.52) target price on Reckitt Benckiser Group (LON:RB) in a report released on Friday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports.

RB has been the topic of several other research reports. Royal Bank of Canada set a GBX 6,500 ($84.92) target price on Reckitt Benckiser Group in a research note on Tuesday, July 27th. Berenberg Bank set a GBX 7,870 ($102.82) target price on Reckitt Benckiser Group in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a GBX 8,500 ($111.05) target price on Reckitt Benckiser Group in a research note on Thursday. Barclays set a GBX 9,800 ($128.04) target price on Reckitt Benckiser Group in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group set a GBX 5,700 ($74.47) price objective on Reckitt Benckiser Group in a research note on Thursday. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Reckitt Benckiser Group presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of GBX 7,301.82 ($95.40).

The firm has a 50-day moving average of GBX 6,356.14. The company has a market cap of £48.36 billion and a P/E ratio of 40.79. Reckitt Benckiser Group has a 12 month low of GBX 5,782 ($75.54) and a 12 month high of GBX 8,020 ($104.78). The company has a current ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 116.01.

Reckitt Benckiser Group Company Profile

Reckitt Benckiser Group plc manufactures, markets, and sells health, hygiene, and home products. The company offers acne treatment creams, facial washes, and cleansing pads; disinfection, hygiene, and first aid products; condoms, sex toys, and lubricants; heartburn and indigestion solutions; and cough and chest congestion, multi-symptom, and sinus remedies for adults and children under the Clearasil, Dettol, Durex, Gaviscon, and Mucinex brands.

