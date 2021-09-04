Reckitt Benckiser Group (LON:RB) Given a GBX 8,000 Price Target at UBS Group

UBS Group set a GBX 8,000 ($104.52) target price on Reckitt Benckiser Group (LON:RB) in a report released on Friday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports.

RB has been the topic of several other research reports. Royal Bank of Canada set a GBX 6,500 ($84.92) target price on Reckitt Benckiser Group in a research note on Tuesday, July 27th. Berenberg Bank set a GBX 7,870 ($102.82) target price on Reckitt Benckiser Group in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a GBX 8,500 ($111.05) target price on Reckitt Benckiser Group in a research note on Thursday. Barclays set a GBX 9,800 ($128.04) target price on Reckitt Benckiser Group in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group set a GBX 5,700 ($74.47) price objective on Reckitt Benckiser Group in a research note on Thursday. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Reckitt Benckiser Group presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of GBX 7,301.82 ($95.40).

The firm has a 50-day moving average of GBX 6,356.14. The company has a market cap of £48.36 billion and a P/E ratio of 40.79. Reckitt Benckiser Group has a 12 month low of GBX 5,782 ($75.54) and a 12 month high of GBX 8,020 ($104.78). The company has a current ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 116.01.

Reckitt Benckiser Group plc manufactures, markets, and sells health, hygiene, and home products. The company offers acne treatment creams, facial washes, and cleansing pads; disinfection, hygiene, and first aid products; condoms, sex toys, and lubricants; heartburn and indigestion solutions; and cough and chest congestion, multi-symptom, and sinus remedies for adults and children under the Clearasil, Dettol, Durex, Gaviscon, and Mucinex brands.

