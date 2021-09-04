Relx (NYSE:RELX) Stock Rating Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Relx (NYSE:RELX) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report issued on Saturday, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage presently has a $34.00 price target on the technology company’s stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 11.22% from the company’s previous close.

According to Zacks, “Relx PLC is engaged in providing information solutions. Its products and services comprise intellectual property content delivered through various media, including online, journals and books. The Company’s operating segments consists of Scientific, Technical & Medical, Risk & Business Information; Legal and Exhibitions. RELX PLC, formerly known as Reed Elsevier PLC, is based in LONDON, United Kingdom. “

Several other analysts have also issued reports on the company. BNP Paribas upgraded Relx from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 1st. Exane BNP Paribas upgraded Relx from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Relx in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Credit Suisse Group restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Relx in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Finally, UBS Group restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Relx in a research note on Monday, June 28th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Relx has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $34.00.

Shares of Relx stock opened at $30.57 on Friday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $29.06 and its 200 day simple moving average is $26.95. The firm has a market capitalization of $59.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.97, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.59 and a beta of 0.73. Relx has a 12 month low of $19.52 and a 12 month high of $30.70. The company has a current ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 0.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.50.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Red Door Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Relx during the second quarter worth about $25,000. Advisory Services Network LLC purchased a new position in shares of Relx in the 2nd quarter worth about $33,000. Jones Financial Companies Lllp boosted its holdings in shares of Relx by 847.5% in the 1st quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 1,734 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 1,551 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC lifted its stake in shares of Relx by 293.3% in the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 2,246 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $57,000 after acquiring an additional 1,675 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lumature Wealth Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Relx in the 1st quarter valued at about $61,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 3.74% of the company’s stock.

Relx Company Profile

RELX Plc engages in provision of information and analytics solutions for professional and business customers across industries. It operates through the following business segments: Scientific, Technical & Medical; Risk & Business Analytics; Legal; and Exhibitions. The Scientific, Technical & Medical segment is a global information analytics business that helps institutions and professionals advance healthcare, open science, and improve performance for the benefit of humanity.

