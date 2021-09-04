Rent-A-Center (NASDAQ:RCII) Updates FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

Rent-A-Center (NASDAQ:RCII) issued an update on its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $5.900-$6.400 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $5.660. The company issued revenue guidance of $4.55 billion-$4.67 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $4.56 billion.

NASDAQ:RCII traded up $0.17 on Friday, reaching $64.28. 244,458 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 616,732. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.42 and a beta of 1.56. The company’s 50 day moving average is $57.82 and its 200-day moving average is $58.00. The company has a current ratio of 2.95, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.55. Rent-A-Center has a 1-year low of $27.83 and a 1-year high of $67.76.

Rent-A-Center (NASDAQ:RCII) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The company reported $1.63 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.36 by $0.27. The business had revenue of $1.16 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.13 billion. Rent-A-Center had a net margin of 6.13% and a return on equity of 46.39%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 69.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.80 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Rent-A-Center will post 6.29 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, July 13th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 22nd were given a dividend of $0.31 per share. This represents a $1.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.93%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 21st. Rent-A-Center’s dividend payout ratio is presently 35.13%.

RCII has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Janney Montgomery Scott raised shares of Rent-A-Center from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, August 12th. Raymond James increased their price target on Rent-A-Center from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a strong-buy rating in a report on Friday, May 7th. Bank of America initiated coverage on Rent-A-Center in a report on Wednesday, August 25th. They set a buy rating and a $85.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Rent-A-Center from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $64.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Thursday, May 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Rent-A-Center has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $69.67.

In other Rent-A-Center news, CFO Maureen B. Short sold 22,725 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.01, for a total transaction of $1,477,352.25. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Mitchell E. Fadel sold 27,120 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.37, for a total value of $1,745,714.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.50% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Rent-A-Center stock. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of Rent-A-Center, Inc. (NASDAQ:RCII) by 22.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 436,602 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 79,661 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned about 0.66% of Rent-A-Center worth $23,170,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. 70.84% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Rent-A-Center Company Profile

Rent-A-Center, Inc engages in the provision of furniture, electronics, appliances, computers, and smartphones through flexible rental purchase agreements. It operates through the following segments: Rent-A-Center Business, Preferred Lease, Mexico, and Franchising. The Rent-A-Center Business segment consists of company-owned rent-to-own stores in the United States and Puerto Rico.

