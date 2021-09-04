Research Analysts Offer Predictions for Assembly Biosciences, Inc.’s FY2023 Earnings (NASDAQ:ASMB)

Assembly Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:ASMB) – Equities research analysts at William Blair issued their FY2023 earnings estimates for shares of Assembly Biosciences in a report released on Thursday, September 2nd. William Blair analyst R. Prasad forecasts that the biopharmaceutical company will post earnings of ($1.55) per share for the year. William Blair currently has a “Market Perform” rating and a $3.10 target price on the stock.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. Mizuho restated a “buy” rating and issued a $13.00 price target on shares of Assembly Biosciences in a report on Tuesday, May 11th. Zacks Investment Research cut Assembly Biosciences from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, August 16th. Finally, SVB Leerink lowered their target price on Assembly Biosciences from $8.00 to $7.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, May 10th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Assembly Biosciences currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $8.68.

ASMB opened at $3.26 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $146.61 million, a P/E ratio of -1.34 and a beta of 0.32. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $3.59 and its 200 day simple moving average is $4.15. Assembly Biosciences has a 1-year low of $3.09 and a 1-year high of $19.30.

Assembly Biosciences (NASDAQ:ASMB) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.55) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.66) by $0.11. Assembly Biosciences had a negative return on equity of 37.80% and a negative net margin of 78.57%.

In other Assembly Biosciences news, CEO John G. Mchutchison sold 12,156 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.60, for a total transaction of $43,761.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 3.90% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of ASMB. SG3 Management LLC acquired a new stake in Assembly Biosciences in the 2nd quarter valued at $39,000. Royal Bank of Canada increased its holdings in Assembly Biosciences by 185.4% in the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 10,319 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 6,703 shares in the last quarter. Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc. acquired a new stake in Assembly Biosciences in the 2nd quarter valued at $42,000. New York Life Investments Alternatives acquired a new stake in Assembly Biosciences in the 2nd quarter valued at $44,000. Finally, Bridgefront Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Assembly Biosciences in the 2nd quarter valued at $45,000. 65.08% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Assembly Biosciences

Assembly Biosciences, Inc is a biotechnology company, which engages in the development of products for infectious diseases, such as chronic hepatitis B virus and illnesses associated with a dysbiotic microbiome. It focuses in two innovative platform programs: oral therapeutics for the treatment of hepatitis B virus, and the oral synthetic live biotherapeutics candidate.

