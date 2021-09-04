Resideo Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:REZI) Shares Sold by Connable Office Inc.

Connable Office Inc. reduced its stake in shares of Resideo Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:REZI) by 22.1% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 7,520 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,128 shares during the quarter. Connable Office Inc.’s holdings in Resideo Technologies were worth $226,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Iridian Asset Management LLC CT raised its holdings in shares of Resideo Technologies by 17,693.8% during the first quarter. Iridian Asset Management LLC CT now owns 3,799,331 shares of the company’s stock worth $107,331,000 after purchasing an additional 3,777,979 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Resideo Technologies by 8.9% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 24,088,651 shares of the company’s stock worth $680,506,000 after purchasing an additional 1,978,154 shares during the last quarter. Robeco Schweiz AG purchased a new position in shares of Resideo Technologies during the first quarter worth $22,566,000. Clearbridge Investments LLC raised its holdings in shares of Resideo Technologies by 51.1% during the first quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 2,335,714 shares of the company’s stock worth $65,984,000 after purchasing an additional 790,313 shares during the last quarter. Finally, New York State Common Retirement Fund raised its holdings in shares of Resideo Technologies by 354.7% during the first quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 586,565 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,570,000 after purchasing an additional 457,565 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.03% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Resideo Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $35.00 target price for the company in a report on Thursday, August 12th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $30.20.

In other news, EVP Jeannine J. Lane sold 8,786 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.25, for a total transaction of $274,562.50. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 17,371 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $542,843.75. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, insider Robert B. Aarnes sold 6,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.00, for a total transaction of $201,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 17,406 shares of company stock valued at $538,878 in the last ninety days. 0.09% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

REZI traded down $0.45 on Friday, reaching $31.91. The stock had a trading volume of 353,927 shares, compared to its average volume of 812,953. Resideo Technologies, Inc. has a 12-month low of $9.79 and a 12-month high of $33.25. The company has a current ratio of 1.56, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $29.85 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $29.34. The company has a market cap of $4.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.13 and a beta of 2.57.

Resideo Technologies (NYSE:REZI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported $0.39 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.31 by $0.08. Resideo Technologies had a net margin of 4.18% and a return on equity of 14.59%. The company had revenue of $1.48 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.43 billion. As a group, analysts predict that Resideo Technologies, Inc. will post 1.71 earnings per share for the current year.

About Resideo Technologies

Resideo Technologies, Inc engages in the provision of critical comfort, residential thermal solutions and security solutions primarily in residential environments. It operates through the following segments: Products & Solutions and ADI Global Distribution. The Products & Solutions Segment offers solutions in Comfort, Residential Thermal Solutions, and Security categories and include temperature and humidity control, thermal, water, and air solutions as well as security panels, sensors, peripherals, wire and cable, communications devices, video cameras, awareness solutions, cloud infrastructure, installation and maintenance tools, and related software.

