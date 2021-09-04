Restaurant Brands International Inc. (NYSE:QSR) Shares Sold by Burney Co.

Burney Co. decreased its holdings in shares of Restaurant Brands International Inc. (NYSE:QSR) (TSE:QSR) by 2.3% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 16,027 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after selling 383 shares during the period. Burney Co.’s holdings in Restaurant Brands International were worth $1,033,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Pflug Koory LLC purchased a new position in shares of Restaurant Brands International during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $46,000. Allred Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Restaurant Brands International during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $57,000. IFP Advisors Inc lifted its position in shares of Restaurant Brands International by 136.2% during the 1st quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 1,214 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $80,000 after buying an additional 700 shares in the last quarter. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC lifted its position in shares of Restaurant Brands International by 51.0% during the 1st quarter. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC now owns 2,052 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $133,000 after buying an additional 693 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its position in shares of Restaurant Brands International by 21.3% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,031 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $133,000 after buying an additional 357 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.93% of the company’s stock.

Get Restaurant Brands International alerts:

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on Restaurant Brands International from $79.00 to $81.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. Robert W. Baird restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Restaurant Brands International in a report on Friday, May 7th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on Restaurant Brands International from $83.00 to $86.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, June 28th. TheStreet upgraded Restaurant Brands International from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Friday, July 30th. Finally, Oppenheimer upgraded Restaurant Brands International from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $80.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 26th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $73.53.

Shares of QSR opened at $64.28 on Friday. Restaurant Brands International Inc. has a 52-week low of $51.12 and a 52-week high of $71.12. The company has a market capitalization of $19.83 billion, a PE ratio of 29.35, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.84 and a beta of 1.17. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $64.43 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $65.50. The company has a quick ratio of 1.47, a current ratio of 1.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.98.

Restaurant Brands International (NYSE:QSR) (TSE:QSR) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The restaurant operator reported $0.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.61 by $0.16. The business had revenue of $1.44 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.37 billion. Restaurant Brands International had a return on equity of 26.43% and a net margin of 12.50%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 37.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.33 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Restaurant Brands International Inc. will post 2.81 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 5th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 21st will be given a dividend of $0.53 per share. This represents a $2.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.30%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, September 20th. Restaurant Brands International’s payout ratio is 104.43%.

In related news, CFO Matthew Dunnigan sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.64, for a total transaction of $666,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 45,492 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,031,586.88. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Sami A. Siddiqui sold 10,290 shares of Restaurant Brands International stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.74, for a total value of $707,334.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 157,779 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,845,728.46. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 131,295 shares of company stock valued at $8,706,954 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 1.88% of the company’s stock.

Restaurant Brands International Profile

Restaurant Brands International, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the operation of quick service restaurants. It operates through the following segments: Tim Hortons, Burger King, and Popeyes. The Tim Hortons segment provides donut, coffee, and tea restaurant services. The Burger King segment manages fast food hamburger restaurant.

Recommended Story: How do candlesticks reflect price movement?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding QSR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Restaurant Brands International Inc. (NYSE:QSR) (TSE:QSR).

Receive News & Ratings for Restaurant Brands International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Restaurant Brands International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.