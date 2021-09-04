Retail Opportunity Investments Corp. (NASDAQ:ROIC) Shares Sold by Stableford Capital II LLC

Stableford Capital II LLC lessened its stake in shares of Retail Opportunity Investments Corp. (NASDAQ:ROIC) by 32.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 156,500 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 73,673 shares during the period. Retail Opportunity Investments accounts for approximately 1.3% of Stableford Capital II LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 18th biggest position. Stableford Capital II LLC owned approximately 0.13% of Retail Opportunity Investments worth $2,764,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ROIC. First Trust Advisors LP raised its position in shares of Retail Opportunity Investments by 207.8% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 65,911 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,143,000 after purchasing an additional 44,497 shares during the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in Retail Opportunity Investments by 1,131.5% in the 1st quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 13,313 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $211,000 after acquiring an additional 12,232 shares during the last quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp raised its holdings in Retail Opportunity Investments by 9.1% in the 1st quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp now owns 77,740 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,234,000 after acquiring an additional 6,515 shares during the last quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL raised its holdings in Retail Opportunity Investments by 117.9% in the 1st quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL now owns 65,600 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,041,000 after acquiring an additional 35,500 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ground Swell Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Retail Opportunity Investments in the 1st quarter valued at about $164,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.72% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Retail Opportunity Investments from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 11th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of Retail Opportunity Investments from $16.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 26th. Finally, Citigroup raised shares of Retail Opportunity Investments from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $17.50.

NASDAQ:ROIC traded up $0.02 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $18.23. 542,815 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 988,066. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $17.60 and a 200 day simple moving average of $17.27. Retail Opportunity Investments Corp. has a fifty-two week low of $9.63 and a fifty-two week high of $18.86. The company has a current ratio of 3.28, a quick ratio of 3.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00. The company has a market capitalization of $2.17 billion, a PE ratio of 53.62, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.12 and a beta of 1.53.

Retail Opportunity Investments (NASDAQ:ROIC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 28th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.14 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.06 by $0.08. Retail Opportunity Investments had a net margin of 13.89% and a return on equity of 3.03%. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Retail Opportunity Investments Corp. will post 1 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 8th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 17th will be paid a $0.11 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 16th. This represents a $0.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.41%. Retail Opportunity Investments’s dividend payout ratio is presently 41.90%.

Retail Opportunity Investments Corp. operates as a self-managed real estate investment trust. The company engages in the ownership, management, and redevelopment of retail real estate properties. It specializes in the acquisition, ownership and management of grocery-anchored shopping centers located in densely-populated, metropolitan markets across the West Coast.

