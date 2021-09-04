Reviewing 8X8 (NYSE:EGHT) & Park City Group (NASDAQ:PCYG)

8X8 (NYSE:EGHT) and Park City Group (NASDAQ:PCYG) are both computer and technology companies, but which is the superior stock? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, earnings, risk, profitability, valuation and dividends.

Profitability

This table compares 8X8 and Park City Group’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets 8X8 -29.99% -80.05% -19.30% Park City Group 15.46% 5.85% 4.68%

8X8 has a beta of 1.15, suggesting that its share price is 15% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Park City Group has a beta of 1.37, suggesting that its share price is 37% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

96.5% of 8X8 shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 34.0% of Park City Group shares are held by institutional investors. 2.2% of 8X8 shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 43.0% of Park City Group shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent recommendations and price targets for 8X8 and Park City Group, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score 8X8 1 6 6 0 2.38 Park City Group 0 0 0 0 N/A

8X8 presently has a consensus target price of $33.50, suggesting a potential upside of 32.57%. Given 8X8’s higher possible upside, equities research analysts plainly believe 8X8 is more favorable than Park City Group.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares 8X8 and Park City Group’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio 8X8 $532.34 million 5.32 -$165.59 million ($1.19) -21.24 Park City Group $20.04 million 5.25 $1.59 million N/A N/A

Park City Group has lower revenue, but higher earnings than 8X8.

Summary

Park City Group beats 8X8 on 7 of the 12 factors compared between the two stocks.

About 8X8

8×8, Inc. engages in the provision of enterprise communication solutions. It offers solutions to business services, education, financial services, government, healthcare, and manufacturing industries. The company was founded in February 1987 and is headquartered in San Jose, CA.

About Park City Group

Park City Group, Inc. is a software-as-a-service provider, which engages in the design, development, marketing, and support of proprietary software products. It offers cloud-based applications and services that address e-commerce, supply chain, food safety and compliance activities. The company was founded by Randall K. Fields in May 1990 and is headquartered in Murray, UT.

