Reviewing Joby Aviation (NYSE:JOBY) & AeroVironment (NASDAQ:AVAV)

Joby Aviation (NYSE:JOBY) and AeroVironment (NASDAQ:AVAV) are both mid-cap transportation companies, but which is the superior investment? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their institutional ownership, risk, analyst recommendations, profitability, earnings, dividends and valuation.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Joby Aviation and AeroVironment’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Joby Aviation N/A N/A -$63.90 million N/A N/A AeroVironment $394.91 million 6.53 $23.33 million $2.10 49.46

AeroVironment has higher revenue and earnings than Joby Aviation.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and price targets for Joby Aviation and AeroVironment, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Joby Aviation 0 0 0 0 N/A AeroVironment 0 2 4 0 2.67

AeroVironment has a consensus target price of $113.60, indicating a potential upside of 9.38%. Given AeroVironment’s higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe AeroVironment is more favorable than Joby Aviation.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

7.1% of Joby Aviation shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 78.5% of AeroVironment shares are owned by institutional investors. 7.4% of AeroVironment shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Profitability

This table compares Joby Aviation and AeroVironment’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Joby Aviation N/A N/A N/A AeroVironment 5.91% 9.42% 7.65%

Summary

AeroVironment beats Joby Aviation on 9 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Joby Aviation

Reinvent Technology Partners entered into a definitive business combination agreement with Joby Aviation.

About AeroVironment

AeroVironment, Inc. engages in the design, development, production, support and operation of unmanned aircraft systems and electric transportation solutions. The company was founded by Paul B. MacCready, Jr. in July 1971 and is headquartered in Arlington, VA.

