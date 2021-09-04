Rewardiqa (REW) 1-Day Trading Volume Tops $9.00

Rewardiqa (CURRENCY:REW) traded down 1.5% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 7:00 AM ET on September 4th. One Rewardiqa coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0078 or 0.00000016 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Rewardiqa has a market cap of $77,963.89 and $9.00 worth of Rewardiqa was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, Rewardiqa has traded 21% higher against the dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

KnoxFS (KFX) traded down 8.6% against the dollar and now trades at $15.07 or 0.00049800 BTC.

Rakon (RKN) traded 4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.62 or 0.00001235 BTC.

Sport and Leisure (SNL) traded 4.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00000405 BTC.

AXEL (AXEL) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00000404 BTC.

inSure (SURE) traded 62.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0095 or 0.00000028 BTC.

Bitball Treasure (BTRS) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $73.57 or 0.00147382 BTC.

Neutrino Dollar (USDN) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00008639 BTC.

Ondori (RSTR) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000001 BTC.

CONTRACOIN (CTCN) traded 13% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00000564 BTC.

Tachyon Protocol (IPX) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0432 or 0.00000087 BTC.

About Rewardiqa

REW is a coin. It was first traded on July 29th, 2018. Rewardiqa’s total supply is 21,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 10,000,000 coins. Rewardiqa’s official website is rewardiqa.com . Rewardiqa’s official Twitter account is @ReviewNetworkHQ and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Review.Network is a consumer-generated online review and primary market research platform employing blockchain technology and advanced data science tools. It is building a market feedback platform by rewarding users, rebuilding trust in online communities and revolutionize user control and empower data ownership. Review.Network Rewards users for their time writing comprehensive online reviews and answering market research surveys. “

