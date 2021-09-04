REX American Resources (NYSE:REX) Rating Increased to Strong-Buy at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of REX American Resources (NYSE:REX) from a hold rating to a strong-buy rating in a research report released on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports. Zacks Investment Research currently has $99.00 price objective on the energy company’s stock.

According to Zacks, “REX American Resources Corporation, formerly known as REX Stores Corporation, is engaged in the production and sale of ethanol and distillers grains. The Company owns interests in corn- or sorghum-based ethanol production facilities in Illinois, Iowa and Texas. The Company also intends to monetize its real estate assets via leases and property sales, as market conditions allow. REX American Resources Corporation is headquartered in Dayton, Ohio. “

Separately, TheStreet upgraded REX American Resources from a c rating to a b- rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 26th.

NYSE:REX opened at $80.76 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $483.91 million, a PE ratio of 26.48 and a beta of 1.07. REX American Resources has a 52-week low of $58.41 and a 52-week high of $116.86. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $82.43 and a 200 day simple moving average of $87.72.

REX American Resources (NYSE:REX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 31st. The energy company reported $1.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.94 by $0.37. REX American Resources had a return on equity of 4.20% and a net margin of 4.06%. On average, research analysts anticipate that REX American Resources will post 6.92 EPS for the current year.

In other news, insider Stuart A. Rose sold 5,697 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $88.09, for a total value of $501,848.73. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 579,211 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $51,022,696.99. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Stuart A. Rose sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.08, for a total value of $92,080.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 7,530 shares of company stock valued at $676,354. Corporate insiders own 12.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its holdings in REX American Resources by 107.2% in the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 16,012 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $1,348,000 after acquiring an additional 8,286 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of REX American Resources by 9.9% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 949,630 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $79,930,000 after purchasing an additional 85,354 shares during the last quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. increased its stake in shares of REX American Resources by 0.9% in the 1st quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 250,562 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $21,090,000 after purchasing an additional 2,154 shares during the last quarter. Monarch Partners Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of REX American Resources by 37.9% in the 2nd quarter. Monarch Partners Asset Management LLC now owns 68,981 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $6,221,000 after purchasing an additional 18,942 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Citigroup Inc. increased its stake in shares of REX American Resources by 13.7% in the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 2,847 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $239,000 after purchasing an additional 344 shares during the last quarter. 78.49% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

REX American Resources Company Profile

REX American Resources Corp. is a holding company, which engages in the investment in alternative energy and ethanol production entities. It operates through the following segments: Ethanol and By-products and Refined Coal. The Ethanol and By-products segment refers to the equity investments in three ethanol limited liability companies.

