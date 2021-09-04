Reynolds Consumer Products Inc. (NASDAQ:REYN) Receives $33.86 Consensus Target Price from Analysts

Reynolds Consumer Products Inc. (NASDAQ:REYN) has been given a consensus recommendation of “Buy” by the eight research firms that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price objective among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $33.86.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on REYN shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Reynolds Consumer Products from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, July 31st. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on shares of Reynolds Consumer Products from $35.00 to $33.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Citigroup dropped their price objective on shares of Reynolds Consumer Products from $35.00 to $32.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, August 3rd. UBS Group started coverage on shares of Reynolds Consumer Products in a report on Wednesday, June 23rd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $32.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Credit Suisse Group dropped their price objective on shares of Reynolds Consumer Products from $36.00 to $35.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, August 3rd.

In other news, CAO Chris Mayrhofer acquired 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 5th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $27.84 per share, for a total transaction of $111,360.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 789 shares in the company, valued at approximately $21,965.76. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Michael E. Graham acquired 2,400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 6th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $27.94 per share, with a total value of $67,056.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 10,359 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $289,430.46. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 0.05% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. FMR LLC raised its position in shares of Reynolds Consumer Products by 58.2% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 5,576,049 shares of the company’s stock worth $169,233,000 after purchasing an additional 2,050,492 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Reynolds Consumer Products by 3.7% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,829,553 shares of the company’s stock worth $146,577,000 after purchasing an additional 173,744 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its position in shares of Reynolds Consumer Products by 1.6% during the 1st quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 2,269,075 shares of the company’s stock worth $67,573,000 after purchasing an additional 36,791 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of Reynolds Consumer Products by 4.0% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,235,092 shares of the company’s stock worth $67,835,000 after purchasing an additional 85,296 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Reynolds Consumer Products by 74.4% during the 2nd quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,804,032 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,752,000 after purchasing an additional 769,433 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 23.86% of the company’s stock.

REYN stock traded up $0.09 during trading on Friday, reaching $28.38. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 205,146 shares, compared to its average volume of 491,462. The company’s fifty day moving average is $29.02 and its 200-day moving average is $29.64. The company has a quick ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 2.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25. Reynolds Consumer Products has a 1 year low of $26.50 and a 1 year high of $33.65. The company has a market capitalization of $5.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.77 and a beta of 0.36.

Reynolds Consumer Products (NASDAQ:REYN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, August 1st. The company reported $0.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.01. Reynolds Consumer Products had a net margin of 11.34% and a return on equity of 24.36%. The business had revenue of $847.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $893.53 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.55 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.1% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts anticipate that Reynolds Consumer Products will post 1.59 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 31st. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 17th were given a dividend of $0.23 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 16th. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.24%. Reynolds Consumer Products’s dividend payout ratio is presently 46.70%.

Reynolds Consumer Products Inc produces and sells products in cooking, waste and storage, and tableware product categories in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: Reynolds Cooking & Baking, Hefty Waste & Storage, Hefty Tableware, and Presto Products. The Reynolds Cooking & Baking segment produces foil, disposable aluminum pans, parchment paper, freezer paper, wax paper, plastic wrap, baking cups, oven bags, and slow cooker liners under the Reynolds Wrap, Reynolds KITCHENS, and E-Z Foil brands in the United States, as well as under the ALCAN brand in Canada and under the Diamond brand internationally.

