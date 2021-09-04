rhino investment partners Inc Acquires 58,435 Shares of OP Bancorp (OTCMKTS:OPBK)

rhino investment partners Inc grew its position in shares of OP Bancorp (OTCMKTS:OPBK) by 16.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 411,929 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 58,435 shares during the period. OP Bancorp comprises about 2.7% of rhino investment partners Inc’s holdings, making the stock its 14th largest holding. rhino investment partners Inc owned approximately 2.74% of OP Bancorp worth $4,443,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its position in OP Bancorp by 120.9% in the 1st quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 5,469 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,000 after acquiring an additional 2,993 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its holdings in shares of OP Bancorp by 111.3% during the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 6,256 shares of the company’s stock valued at $66,000 after buying an additional 3,295 shares during the period. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. bought a new position in shares of OP Bancorp during the 1st quarter valued at $113,000. Trexquant Investment LP bought a new position in shares of OP Bancorp during the 1st quarter valued at $116,000. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC bought a new position in shares of OP Bancorp during the 1st quarter valued at $129,000.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded OP Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $12.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 29th.

OTCMKTS OPBK traded down $0.03 on Friday, hitting $10.00. The stock had a trading volume of 32,938 shares, compared to its average volume of 68,010. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $10.25 and its 200 day moving average price is $10.38. OP Bancorp has a 52-week low of $5.59 and a 52-week high of $12.39.

OP Bancorp (OTCMKTS:OPBK) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 21st. The company reported $0.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.29 by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $16.81 million during the quarter.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 19th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 5th were given a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, August 4th. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.00%. This is an increase from OP Bancorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.07.

OP Bancorp operates as a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of general commercial banking services through its subsidiary. It offers deposit, lending, online banking, cash management, e-statements, mobile banking, zelle, and wire transfer services. The firm serves the small- and medium-sized businesses, professionals, and residents primarily Korean and other ethnic minority communities.

