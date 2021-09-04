rhino investment partners Inc Lowers Stake in Hancock Whitney Co. (NASDAQ:HWC)

rhino investment partners Inc reduced its position in shares of Hancock Whitney Co. (NASDAQ:HWC) by 70.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 9,290 shares of the company’s stock after selling 22,210 shares during the quarter. rhino investment partners Inc’s holdings in Hancock Whitney were worth $413,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Fifth Third Bancorp raised its position in shares of Hancock Whitney by 84.5% during the 1st quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 655 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Eaton Vance Management acquired a new position in shares of Hancock Whitney during the 1st quarter worth about $49,000. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its position in shares of Hancock Whitney by 1,263.4% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,386 shares of the company’s stock worth $100,000 after purchasing an additional 2,211 shares during the last quarter. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Hancock Whitney by 28.5% during the 2nd quarter. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 3,267 shares of the company’s stock worth $145,000 after purchasing an additional 724 shares during the last quarter. Finally, USA Financial Portformulas Corp acquired a new position in shares of Hancock Whitney during the 2nd quarter worth about $155,000. 76.79% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Hancock Whitney stock traded down $0.27 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $44.71. The stock had a trading volume of 252,436 shares, compared to its average volume of 412,516. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $44.23 and a two-hundred day moving average of $44.56. Hancock Whitney Co. has a 12-month low of $17.42 and a 12-month high of $50.69. The company has a quick ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. The firm has a market cap of $3.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.45 and a beta of 1.67.

Hancock Whitney (NASDAQ:HWC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 19th. The company reported $1.00 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.14 by ($0.14). Hancock Whitney had a net margin of 27.84% and a return on equity of 11.39%. The firm had revenue of $328.92 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $318.18 million. During the same period last year, the company earned ($1.28) EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 4.4% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that Hancock Whitney Co. will post 5.11 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 7th will be paid a $0.27 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 3rd. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.42%. Hancock Whitney’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -144.00%.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Hancock Whitney from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $45.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. Raymond James increased their price objective on shares of Hancock Whitney from $52.00 to $54.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 21st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Hancock Whitney presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $38.80.

About Hancock Whitney

Hancock Whitney Corp. operates as a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services. It also offers trust and investment management services to retirement plans, corporations, individuals, brokerage services, annuity products, life insurance, general insurance and agency services, including life, title insurance and consumer financing service.

