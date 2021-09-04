Rhumbline Advisers Cuts Stock Holdings in J.B. Hunt Transport Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:JBHT)

Rhumbline Advisers decreased its holdings in shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:JBHT) by 1.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 156,794 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 1,643 shares during the quarter. Rhumbline Advisers owned 0.15% of J.B. Hunt Transport Services worth $25,550,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its holdings in shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services by 0.6% during the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 9,561,517 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,607,004,000 after purchasing an additional 56,726 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in J.B. Hunt Transport Services by 3.3% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,494,054 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,091,456,000 after buying an additional 206,246 shares during the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC lifted its position in J.B. Hunt Transport Services by 70.4% in the 1st quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 3,535,158 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $594,155,000 after buying an additional 1,460,352 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in J.B. Hunt Transport Services by 9.0% in the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,751,660 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $294,401,000 after buying an additional 144,192 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in J.B. Hunt Transport Services by 2.5% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,475,328 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $247,330,000 after buying an additional 35,556 shares during the last quarter. 72.73% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other news, EVP Eric Mcgee sold 1,300 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, July 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $165.53, for a total value of $215,189.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Bradley W. Hicks sold 500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, August 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $179.19, for a total value of $89,595.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 1,810 shares of company stock worth $306,433. 3.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on JBHT. Barclays boosted their target price on J.B. Hunt Transport Services from $170.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, June 28th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on J.B. Hunt Transport Services from $160.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 20th. Raymond James dropped their target price on J.B. Hunt Transport Services from $185.00 to $180.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 20th. Citigroup boosted their price objective on J.B. Hunt Transport Services from $197.00 to $205.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 14th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus initiated coverage on J.B. Hunt Transport Services in a research report on Monday, June 21st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, J.B. Hunt Transport Services presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $171.68.

Shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services stock opened at $181.08 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.80, a current ratio of 1.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. The company has a market cap of $19.05 billion, a PE ratio of 32.34, a P/E/G ratio of 1.82 and a beta of 1.03. The business has a 50 day moving average of $169.47 and a 200 day moving average of $166.28. J.B. Hunt Transport Services, Inc. has a 52 week low of $119.22 and a 52 week high of $184.38.

J.B. Hunt Transport Services (NASDAQ:JBHT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, July 18th. The transportation company reported $1.61 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.55 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $2.91 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.73 billion. J.B. Hunt Transport Services had a return on equity of 22.56% and a net margin of 5.57%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 35.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.14 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that J.B. Hunt Transport Services, Inc. will post 6.69 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 20th. Investors of record on Friday, August 6th were paid a $0.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 5th. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.66%. J.B. Hunt Transport Services’s payout ratio is 25.32%.

J.B. Hunt Transport Services Profile

J.B. Hunt Transport Services, Inc engages in the provision of logistics solutions. It operates through the following segments: Intermodal (JBI), Dedicated Contract Services (DCS), Integrated Capacity Solutions (ICS), Final Mile Services (FMS) and Truckload (JBT). The JBI segment offers intermodal freight operations for rail carriers.

