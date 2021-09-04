Rhumbline Advisers Grows Stock Holdings in Chemed Co. (NYSE:CHE)

Rhumbline Advisers boosted its position in Chemed Co. (NYSE:CHE) by 1.2% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 54,961 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 640 shares during the quarter. Rhumbline Advisers’ holdings in Chemed were worth $26,079,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in Chemed by 3.4% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,513,399 shares of the company’s stock valued at $695,892,000 after purchasing an additional 49,799 shares during the period. Neuberger Berman Group LLC lifted its position in Chemed by 0.4% in the first quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 606,430 shares of the company’s stock valued at $278,003,000 after purchasing an additional 2,607 shares during the period. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC lifted its position in Chemed by 14.8% in the first quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 389,188 shares of the company’s stock valued at $178,957,000 after purchasing an additional 50,058 shares during the period. Ameriprise Financial Inc. lifted its position in Chemed by 0.4% in the first quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 380,088 shares of the company’s stock valued at $174,763,000 after purchasing an additional 1,553 shares during the period. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in Chemed by 28.1% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 323,760 shares of the company’s stock valued at $148,871,000 after purchasing an additional 71,077 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.51% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on shares of Chemed from $604.00 to $609.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 29th.

CHE stock opened at $478.25 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $471.86 and a 200-day moving average of $472.07. Chemed Co. has a 12-month low of $417.41 and a 12-month high of $560.00. The company has a market cap of $7.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.68, a PEG ratio of 3.50 and a beta of 0.47.

Chemed (NYSE:CHE) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 26th. The company reported $4.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $4.29 by $0.31. Chemed had a net margin of 14.30% and a return on equity of 35.40%. The company had revenue of $532.26 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $511.85 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $4.41 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Chemed Co. will post 17.9 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 2nd. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 16th were given a dividend of $0.36 per share. This represents a $1.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.30%. This is an increase from Chemed’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.34. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 13th. Chemed’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 7.96%.

In related news, EVP Nicholas Michael Westfall sold 2,708 shares of Chemed stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $485.04, for a total transaction of $1,313,488.32. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 999 shares in the company, valued at approximately $484,554.96. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Kevin J. Mcnamara sold 3,000 shares of Chemed stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $467.78, for a total transaction of $1,403,340.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 128,688 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $60,197,672.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 6,549 shares of company stock valued at $3,105,766 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 3.69% of the company’s stock.

Chemed Company Profile

Chemed Corp. engages in the provision of healthcare and maintenance services. It operates through the VITAS and Roto-Rooter segments. The VITAS segment offers hospice and palliative care services to patients through a network of physicians, registered nurses, home health aides, social workers, clergy, and volunteers.

