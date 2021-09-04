Rhumbline Advisers Has $25.05 Million Stake in Citrix Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CTXS)

Rhumbline Advisers trimmed its stake in Citrix Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CTXS) by 6.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 213,591 shares of the cloud computing company’s stock after selling 14,835 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers’ holdings in Citrix Systems were worth $25,048,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Arkadios Wealth Advisors grew its position in Citrix Systems by 95.6% in the 1st quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 264 shares of the cloud computing company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 129 shares during the last quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Citrix Systems during the 1st quarter valued at about $40,000. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Citrix Systems during the 1st quarter valued at about $42,000. Concord Wealth Partners acquired a new stake in shares of Citrix Systems during the 1st quarter valued at about $53,000. Finally, CSat Investment Advisory L.P. boosted its position in shares of Citrix Systems by 34.4% during the 1st quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 375 shares of the cloud computing company’s stock valued at $53,000 after acquiring an additional 96 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 89.25% of the company’s stock.

Get Citrix Systems alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ CTXS opened at $102.75 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $12.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.68, a P/E/G ratio of 3.14 and a beta of 0.11. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $108.67 and a 200 day moving average price of $121.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.86, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a current ratio of 0.72. Citrix Systems, Inc. has a 52-week low of $94.66 and a 52-week high of $146.94.

Citrix Systems (NASDAQ:CTXS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 29th. The cloud computing company reported $1.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.56 by $0.68. Citrix Systems had a net margin of 11.47% and a return on equity of 237.11%. Analysts predict that Citrix Systems, Inc. will post 2.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 24th. Investors of record on Friday, September 10th will be issued a dividend of $0.37 per share. This represents a $1.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.44%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 9th. Citrix Systems’s dividend payout ratio is currently 35.49%.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on CTXS shares. Jefferies Financial Group cut their price target on shares of Citrix Systems from $175.00 to $120.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 30th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on shares of Citrix Systems from $150.00 to $110.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 30th. TheStreet downgraded shares of Citrix Systems from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of Citrix Systems from $143.00 to $90.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Citrix Systems from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $88.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Citrix Systems currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $123.63.

In other news, EVP Mark J. Ferrer sold 1,175 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.28, for a total value of $117,829.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Arlen Shenkman sold 935 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $103.22, for a total transaction of $96,510.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 24,593 shares of company stock valued at $2,642,890 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 0.61% of the company’s stock.

About Citrix Systems

Citrix Systems, Inc engages in the design, development, and marketing of information technology solutions. It provides digital workspace that unifies apps, data, and services. The firm markets and licenses its products directly to customers through web, systems integrators, value-added resellers, and service providers.

Featured Article: Understanding Options Trading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CTXS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Citrix Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CTXS).

Receive News & Ratings for Citrix Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Citrix Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.