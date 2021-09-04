Rhumbline Advisers Lowers Stock Holdings in Encompass Health Co. (NYSE:EHC)

Rhumbline Advisers lowered its holdings in shares of Encompass Health Co. (NYSE:EHC) by 2.0% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 307,681 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,189 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers’ holdings in Encompass Health were worth $24,008,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. State of Alaska Department of Revenue boosted its position in Encompass Health by 65.5% during the second quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 25,711 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,006,000 after purchasing an additional 10,179 shares in the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its position in Encompass Health by 4.6% during the second quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 366,048 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,563,000 after purchasing an additional 15,942 shares in the last quarter. Brookstone Capital Management purchased a new position in Encompass Health during the second quarter worth approximately $377,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund boosted its position in Encompass Health by 10.1% during the second quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 126,081 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,838,000 after purchasing an additional 11,581 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Eagle Bay Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Encompass Health during the second quarter worth approximately $37,000. Institutional investors own 90.64% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:EHC opened at $80.25 on Friday. Encompass Health Co. has a one year low of $60.44 and a one year high of $89.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.43, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a current ratio of 1.07. The stock has a market cap of $7.99 billion, a PE ratio of 20.90, a P/E/G ratio of 0.99 and a beta of 1.12. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $79.35 and a 200 day moving average price of $80.70.

Encompass Health (NYSE:EHC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 26th. The company reported $1.17 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.98 by $0.19. Encompass Health had a return on equity of 19.49% and a net margin of 7.83%. The firm had revenue of $1.29 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.28 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.34 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts predict that Encompass Health Co. will post 4.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 15th. Investors of record on Friday, October 1st will be issued a $0.28 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 30th. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.40%. Encompass Health’s dividend payout ratio is presently 38.75%.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on EHC shares. Raymond James upgraded Encompass Health from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and raised their target price for the company from $95.00 to $107.00 in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on Encompass Health from $104.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on Encompass Health from $96.00 to $98.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on Encompass Health from $102.00 to $104.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Encompass Health has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $99.88.

Encompass Health Corp. engages in the provision of post-acute healthcare services. It operates through the Inpatient Rehabilitation and Home Health and Hospice segments. The Inpatient Rehabilitation segment operates inpatient rehabilitation hospitals that provides rehabilitative treatment and care to patients who are recovering from stroke and other neurological disorders, cardiac and pulmonary conditions, brain and spinal cord injuries, complex orthopedic conditions and amputations.

