Rhumbline Advisers Lowers Stock Position in Oshkosh Co. (NYSE:OSK)

Rhumbline Advisers reduced its stake in shares of Oshkosh Co. (NYSE:OSK) by 1.7% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 188,150 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,282 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers owned 0.27% of Oshkosh worth $23,451,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of OSK. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Oshkosh by 6.3% during the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 46,626 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,503,000 after buying an additional 2,781 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE lifted its position in shares of Oshkosh by 7.8% during the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 5,866 shares of the company’s stock valued at $696,000 after buying an additional 425 shares in the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Oshkosh by 3,465.3% during the 1st quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 5,348 shares of the company’s stock valued at $634,000 after buying an additional 5,198 shares in the last quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp lifted its position in shares of Oshkosh by 20.6% during the 1st quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp now owns 18,557 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,202,000 after buying an additional 3,166 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Oshkosh during the 1st quarter valued at about $649,000. 78.08% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research analysts recently commented on OSK shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price target on Oshkosh from $156.00 to $136.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 14th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on Oshkosh from $149.00 to $148.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, August 2nd. The Goldman Sachs Group cut Oshkosh from a “conviction-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 24th. Zacks Investment Research cut Oshkosh from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $131.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, July 6th. Finally, Raymond James boosted their price target on Oshkosh from $140.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, July 19th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $132.88.

NYSE OSK opened at $113.21 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $7.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.22, a P/E/G ratio of 1.05 and a beta of 1.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 1.47 and a current ratio of 2.10. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $118.43 and its 200-day moving average price is $120.50. Oshkosh Co. has a fifty-two week low of $66.74 and a fifty-two week high of $137.47.

Oshkosh (NYSE:OSK) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The company reported $2.09 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.23 by ($0.14). The company had revenue of $2.21 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.22 billion. Oshkosh had a net margin of 6.48% and a return on equity of 13.80%. As a group, equities analysts predict that Oshkosh Co. will post 6.49 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 16th were given a dividend of $0.33 per share. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.17%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 13th. Oshkosh’s dividend payout ratio is currently 26.72%.

Oshkosh Corp. engages in the design, manufacture, and market of specialty vehicles and vehicle bodies. It operates through the following segments: Access Equipment, Defense, Fire & Emergency, and Commercial. The Access Equipment segment consists of JerrDan and JLG, which manufactures aerial work platforms; and telehandlers that are used in construction, industrial, institutional, and general maintenance applications to position workers and materials at elevated heights.

