Rhumbline Advisers Reduces Stock Position in CyrusOne Inc. (NASDAQ:CONE)

Rhumbline Advisers lowered its holdings in shares of CyrusOne Inc. (NASDAQ:CONE) by 0.2% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 341,457 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 614 shares during the quarter. Rhumbline Advisers owned 0.28% of CyrusOne worth $24,421,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in shares of CyrusOne by 1.6% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,726,602 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $126,302,000 after buying an additional 26,782 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC lifted its holdings in shares of CyrusOne by 8.3% in the 1st quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 79,231 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $5,366,000 after buying an additional 6,080 shares during the period. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale lifted its holdings in shares of CyrusOne by 10.4% in the 1st quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 77,821 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $5,304,000 after buying an additional 7,300 shares during the period. Meeder Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of CyrusOne by 4,233.3% in the 1st quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,210 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $151,000 after buying an additional 2,159 shares during the period. Finally, Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of CyrusOne in the 1st quarter worth $28,000.

Get CyrusOne alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:CONE opened at $80.70 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $74.25 and its 200 day moving average is $71.96. CyrusOne Inc. has a 1 year low of $61.64 and a 1 year high of $82.69. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 2,017.50, a P/E/G ratio of 0.87 and a beta of 0.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.39, a current ratio of 2.63 and a quick ratio of 2.63.

CyrusOne (NASDAQ:CONE) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.98 by ($0.92). CyrusOne had a net margin of 0.66% and a return on equity of 0.05%. On average, analysts expect that CyrusOne Inc. will post 4 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 8th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 24th will be paid a dividend of $0.52 per share. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.58%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 23rd. This is an increase from CyrusOne’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.51. CyrusOne’s payout ratio is presently 52.31%.

Several brokerages have weighed in on CONE. BMO Capital Markets upgraded CyrusOne from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $81.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 6th. TD Securities upped their target price on CyrusOne from $86.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 30th. Zacks Investment Research raised CyrusOne from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. Truist Securities lowered CyrusOne from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $92.00 to $75.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Finally, Cowen lowered CyrusOne from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $80.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, June 16th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $78.92.

In other CyrusOne news, Director David H. Ferdman sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $79.63, for a total transaction of $398,150.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 76,666 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,104,913.58. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.31% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About CyrusOne

CyrusOne, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which specializes in the enterprise-class, carrier-neutral data center properties. The firm provides data center facilities that protect and ensure the continued operation of IT infrastructure. Its data center properties are purpose-built facilities with redundant power, cooling and telecommunications systems and that are not network-specific, enabling customer interconnectivity to a range of telecommunications carriers.

Recommended Story: What is the Beige Book?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CONE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for CyrusOne Inc. (NASDAQ:CONE).

Receive News & Ratings for CyrusOne Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CyrusOne and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.