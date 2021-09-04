Rhumbline Advisers Sells 997 Shares of Abiomed, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABMD)

Rhumbline Advisers lessened its stake in shares of Abiomed, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABMD) by 1.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 84,412 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after selling 997 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers owned about 0.19% of Abiomed worth $26,346,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale raised its stake in shares of Abiomed by 5.0% during the second quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 6,926 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $2,153,000 after acquiring an additional 329 shares in the last quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. MA raised its stake in shares of Abiomed by 0.3% during the second quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. MA now owns 18,601 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $5,806,000 after acquiring an additional 48 shares in the last quarter. Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V. bought a new stake in shares of Abiomed during the second quarter valued at approximately $8,729,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Abiomed by 16.8% during the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 31,883 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $9,951,000 after acquiring an additional 4,578 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund raised its stake in shares of Abiomed by 142.3% during the second quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund now owns 8,944 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $2,792,000 after acquiring an additional 5,253 shares in the last quarter. 90.37% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Abiomed alerts:

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. TheStreet downgraded shares of Abiomed from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on shares of Abiomed from $360.00 to $410.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Abiomed from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $345.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, August 3rd. Finally, SVB Leerink boosted their price objective on shares of Abiomed from $335.00 to $375.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $360.00.

In other news, CEO Michael R. Minogue sold 3,492 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $350.00, for a total transaction of $1,222,200.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, CEO Michael R. Minogue sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $325.35, for a total transaction of $8,133,750.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 236,635 shares in the company, valued at $76,989,197.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 60,663 shares of company stock worth $20,603,051 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 3.00% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ ABMD opened at $372.69 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $332.66 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $316.03. Abiomed, Inc. has a 12-month low of $242.73 and a 12-month high of $387.40. The firm has a market capitalization of $16.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 110.92, a P/E/G ratio of 5.52 and a beta of 1.30.

Abiomed (NASDAQ:ABMD) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The medical equipment provider reported $1.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.06 by $0.35. Abiomed had a net margin of 16.51% and a return on equity of 16.35%. The business had revenue of $252.59 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $243.81 million. On average, analysts forecast that Abiomed, Inc. will post 4.36 EPS for the current year.

Abiomed Profile

ABIOMED, Inc engages in the research, development, and sale of medical devices to assist or replace the pumping function of the failing heart. It distributes its products under the Impella brand. The company was founded by David M. Lederman in 1981 and is headquartered in Danvers, MA.

Read More: Candlestick

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ABMD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Abiomed, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABMD).

Receive News & Ratings for Abiomed Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Abiomed and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.