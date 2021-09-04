RISE Education Cayman Ltd (NASDAQ:REDU) Sees Large Drop in Short Interest

RISE Education Cayman Ltd (NASDAQ:REDU) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest in August. As of August 13th, there was short interest totalling 44,600 shares, a decline of 12.0% from the July 29th total of 50,700 shares. Approximately 0.1% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 175,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.3 days.

REDU has been the subject of several recent research reports. Credit Suisse Group downgraded RISE Education Cayman from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $7.50 to $2.90 in a report on Wednesday, June 30th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded RISE Education Cayman from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, August 20th.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of REDU. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its stake in RISE Education Cayman by 9.3% in the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 187,380 shares of the company’s stock valued at $759,000 after purchasing an additional 15,908 shares during the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new position in RISE Education Cayman in the first quarter valued at about $62,000. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in RISE Education Cayman by 0.5% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,218,580 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,035,000 after purchasing an additional 15,171 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its stake in shares of RISE Education Cayman by 21.1% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 60,916 shares of the company’s stock worth $246,000 after acquiring an additional 10,616 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 7.89% of the company’s stock.

REDU opened at $0.86 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $1.57 and its two-hundred day moving average is $3.26. RISE Education Cayman has a 1 year low of $0.73 and a 1 year high of $7.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 0.76 and a quick ratio of 0.75. The firm has a market capitalization of $48.64 million, a PE ratio of -5.99 and a beta of 1.25.

RISE Education Cayman Company Profile

RISE Education Cayman Ltd. engages in the provision of after-school English teaching and tutoring services. It offers various subject matters, such as language arts, math, natural science, and social science. The company was founded in October 2007 and is headquartered in Dongcheng, China.

