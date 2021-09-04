Robert W. Baird Reaffirms “Hold” Rating for American Woodmark (NASDAQ:AMWD)

Robert W. Baird restated their hold rating on shares of American Woodmark (NASDAQ:AMWD) in a research report report published on Tuesday morning, Analyst Ratings Network reports. The firm currently has a $90.00 price objective on the stock.

AMWD has been the subject of a number of other reports. Loop Capital upgraded American Woodmark from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $100.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, June 22nd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded American Woodmark from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Tuesday, August 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $100.50.

Shares of NASDAQ AMWD opened at $69.29 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.20 and a beta of 2.23. The company has a quick ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 1.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $76.87 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $88.96. American Woodmark has a twelve month low of $67.42 and a twelve month high of $108.81.

American Woodmark (NASDAQ:AMWD) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 30th. The company reported $0.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.48 by ($0.78). American Woodmark had a return on equity of 14.66% and a net margin of 3.37%. The firm had revenue of $442.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $461.32 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.66 earnings per share. American Woodmark’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that American Woodmark will post 7.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Northern Oak Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in American Woodmark in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $33,000. Evermay Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in American Woodmark in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $65,000. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio lifted its holdings in American Woodmark by 15.1% in the 1st quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 846 shares of the company’s stock worth $83,000 after buying an additional 111 shares during the period. Heritage Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in American Woodmark by 107.5% in the 2nd quarter. Heritage Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,222 shares of the company’s stock worth $100,000 after buying an additional 633 shares during the period. Finally, WD Rutherford LLC lifted its holdings in American Woodmark by 26.7% in the 1st quarter. WD Rutherford LLC now owns 1,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $187,000 after buying an additional 400 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.51% of the company’s stock.

American Woodmark Company Profile

American Woodmark Corp. manufactures and distributes kitchen cabinets and vanities for the remodeling and new home construction markets. It operates through the American Woodmark, Timberlake, Shenandoah Cabinetry, Waypoint Living Spaces, Estate by RSI, Continental Cabinets and VillaBath by RSI, Stor-It-All and Professional Cabinet Solutions.

