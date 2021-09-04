Roblox Co. (NYSE:RBLX) Major Shareholder Altos Ventures Management Inc. Sells 25,000 Shares of Stock

Roblox Co. (NYSE:RBLX) major shareholder Altos Ventures Management Inc. sold 25,000 shares of Roblox stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.16, for a total transaction of $2,054,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Major shareholders that own 10% or more of a company’s shares are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.

RBLX stock opened at $82.87 on Friday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $83.00. Roblox Co. has a 12 month low of $60.50 and a 12 month high of $103.87.

Roblox (NYSE:RBLX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, August 15th. The company reported ($0.25) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.24 by ($0.49). The firm had revenue of $454.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $689.21 million. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 126.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Roblox Co. will post -0.91 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in RBLX. Meritech Capital Associates V L.L.C. purchased a new stake in shares of Roblox in the 1st quarter valued at $2,969,168,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD acquired a new position in shares of Roblox in the 1st quarter valued at $929,002,000. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in shares of Roblox by 269.0% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 18,737,506 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,686,002,000 after purchasing an additional 13,659,143 shares during the period. Coatue Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Roblox in the 2nd quarter valued at $580,805,000. Finally, Discovery Value Fund lifted its stake in shares of Roblox by 397.0% in the 2nd quarter. Discovery Value Fund now owns 7,543,193 shares of the company’s stock valued at $678,737,000 after purchasing an additional 6,025,418 shares during the period. 33.24% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

RBLX has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Truist Securities lifted their price objective on shares of Roblox from $83.00 to $103.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 1st. Benchmark cut their price objective on shares of Roblox from $75.00 to $70.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, August 17th. Citigroup assumed coverage on shares of Roblox in a research report on Wednesday, June 30th. They issued an “overweight” rating on the stock. assumed coverage on shares of Roblox in a research report on Wednesday, June 30th. They set an “overweight” rating on the stock. Finally, Truist boosted their target price on shares of Roblox from $78.00 to $83.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $85.00.

Roblox Company Profile

Roblox Corporation develops and operates an online entertainment platform. It offers Roblox Client, an application that allows users to explore 3D digital worlds; and Roblox Studio, a toolset that allows developers and creators to build, publish, and operate 3D experiences and other content. The company also provides Roblox Cloud, a solution that provides services and infrastructure to power the human co-experience platform.

