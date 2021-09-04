Rocket Vault (RVF) Trading 7.8% Higher Over Last 7 Days

Rocket Vault (CURRENCY:RVF) traded 1.9% lower against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 11:00 AM ET on September 4th. Over the last seven days, Rocket Vault has traded up 7.8% against the US dollar. One Rocket Vault coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0651 or 0.00000146 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Rocket Vault has a market cap of $2.43 million and $1.03 million worth of Rocket Vault was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002001 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.27 or 0.00002536 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $32.95 or 0.00065880 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 4.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $70.06 or 0.00140075 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 8.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $84.55 or 0.00169049 BTC.

eCash (XEC) traded 33.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3,956.81 or 0.07911126 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.59 or 0.00003184 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $49,978.74 or 0.99925885 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $407.47 or 0.00814683 BTC.

About Rocket Vault

Rocket Vault’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 37,287,470 coins. Rocket Vault’s official Twitter account is @RocketVault_

Rocket Vault Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Rocket Vault directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Rocket Vault should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Rocket Vault using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

