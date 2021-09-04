ROCKI (ROCKI) Price Hits $1.00 on Top Exchanges

ROCKI (CURRENCY:ROCKI) traded down 0.1% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on September 4th. ROCKI has a total market capitalization of $8.10 million and approximately $751,295.00 worth of ROCKI was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, ROCKI has traded 15.4% higher against the U.S. dollar. One ROCKI coin can now be bought for approximately $1.00 or 0.00002021 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002013 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 4.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.25 or 0.00002509 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 3.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $32.27 or 0.00064911 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $68.10 or 0.00137003 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 15.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $90.92 or 0.00182911 BTC.

eCash (XEC) traded down 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3,919.55 or 0.07885024 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.58 or 0.00003182 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $49,762.31 or 1.00107727 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $401.89 or 0.00808489 BTC.

About ROCKI

ROCKI’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 8,057,237 coins. The official message board for ROCKI is medium.com/rockiapp . ROCKI’s official website is rocki.app . ROCKI’s official Twitter account is @rockiapp

ROCKI Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as ROCKI directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade ROCKI should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase ROCKI using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

