Roger D. Dansey Sells 4,611 Shares of Seagen Inc. (NASDAQ:SGEN) Stock

Seagen Inc. (NASDAQ:SGEN) insider Roger D. Dansey sold 4,611 shares of Seagen stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $167.52, for a total transaction of $772,434.72. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website.

Roger D. Dansey also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, August 13th, Roger D. Dansey sold 10,000 shares of Seagen stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $156.59, for a total transaction of $1,565,900.00.

On Wednesday, June 16th, Roger D. Dansey sold 25,109 shares of Seagen stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $152.22, for a total transaction of $3,822,091.98.

Shares of NASDAQ SGEN opened at $152.22 on Friday. Seagen Inc. has a 52-week low of $133.20 and a 52-week high of $213.94. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $155.00 and a 200-day moving average of $150.75. The stock has a market capitalization of $27.69 billion, a PE ratio of 46.69 and a beta of 0.83.

Seagen (NASDAQ:SGEN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 29th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.47) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.61) by $0.14. Seagen had a net margin of 25.06% and a return on equity of 19.02%. The company had revenue of $388.48 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $355.62 million. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Seagen Inc. will post -2.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on SGEN. Evercore ISI began coverage on shares of Seagen in a research note on Monday, May 17th. They set an “inline” rating and a $153.00 price objective for the company. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of Seagen from $173.00 to $167.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 16th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $184.75.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. AllSquare Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Seagen by 56.3% during the 2nd quarter. AllSquare Wealth Management LLC now owns 200 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 72 shares during the period. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Seagen by 3.7% during the 2nd quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 2,049 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $323,000 after acquiring an additional 74 shares in the last quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Seagen by 2.0% during the 2nd quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 3,871 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $611,000 after acquiring an additional 75 shares in the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. lifted its holdings in shares of Seagen by 9.2% during the 1st quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 911 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $126,000 after acquiring an additional 77 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cedar Brook Financial Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Seagen by 4.9% during the 2nd quarter. Cedar Brook Financial Partners LLC now owns 1,753 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $277,000 after acquiring an additional 82 shares in the last quarter. 82.18% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Seagen Company Profile

Seagen Inc is a biotechnology company, which engages in the development and commercialization of antibody-based therapies for the treatment of cancer. Its products include Adcetris and Padcev. The firm is also advancing a pipeline of novel therapies for solid tumors and blood-related cancers. The company was founded by Clay B.

