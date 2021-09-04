Rosenblatt Securities Boosts Ambarella (NASDAQ:AMBA) Price Target to $160.00

Ambarella (NASDAQ:AMBA) had its target price increased by Rosenblatt Securities from $145.00 to $160.00 in a research note released on Wednesday, Analyst Price Targets reports. Rosenblatt Securities currently has a buy rating on the semiconductor company’s stock.

Other equities research analysts have also issued reports about the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered Ambarella from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $101.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Thursday, July 22nd. Needham & Company LLC upgraded Ambarella to a buy rating and set a $140.00 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday. Oppenheimer reiterated a hold rating on shares of Ambarella in a report on Wednesday, June 2nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on Ambarella from $110.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on Ambarella from $140.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $131.15.

Get Ambarella alerts:

Shares of AMBA stock opened at $137.20 on Wednesday. Ambarella has a 52-week low of $46.99 and a 52-week high of $139.85. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.98 billion, a P/E ratio of -87.39 and a beta of 1.37. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $100.34 and a 200 day moving average price of $102.20.

Ambarella (NASDAQ:AMBA) last issued its earnings results on Monday, August 30th. The semiconductor company reported $0.35 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.25 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $79.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $75.91 million. Ambarella had a negative return on equity of 11.63% and a negative net margin of 23.12%. Ambarella’s revenue was up 58.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.06 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Ambarella will post -0.79 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Feng-Ming Wang sold 6,184 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $101.39, for a total value of $626,995.76. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 612,094 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $62,060,210.66. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Chenming Hu sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.00, for a total value of $480,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 23,244 shares of company stock valued at $2,425,614. Insiders own 5.60% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in AMBA. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. purchased a new stake in Ambarella during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $46,000. Castleview Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Ambarella in the second quarter valued at approximately $56,000. Heritage Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of Ambarella by 60.1% in the second quarter. Heritage Wealth Management LLC now owns 735 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $78,000 after purchasing an additional 276 shares in the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Ambarella in the second quarter valued at approximately $93,000. Finally, Montanaro Asset Management Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Ambarella in the second quarter valued at approximately $144,000. 74.50% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Ambarella

Ambarella, Inc engages in the development and sale of video compression, image processing, and computer vision solutions. It offers processors and software that cater to end markets including security cameras, automotive cameras, industrial and robotic applications, and consumer applications. The company was founded by Feng Ming Wang and Leslie D.

Recommended Story: Quick Ratio

Receive News & Ratings for Ambarella Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ambarella and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.