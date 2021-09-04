Roth Capital Boosts Pixelworks (NASDAQ:PXLW) Price Target to $10.00

Pixelworks (NASDAQ:PXLW) had its price target increased by Roth Capital from $5.00 to $10.00 in a report released on Tuesday, The Fly reports. They currently have a buy rating on the semiconductor company’s stock.

A number of other brokerages have also recently commented on PXLW. Colliers Securities restated a neutral rating on shares of Pixelworks in a research note on Thursday, August 26th. Citigroup lowered Pixelworks from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research report on Thursday, August 26th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Pixelworks from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Thursday, July 8th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $5.58.

Shares of PXLW opened at $6.09 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $3.74 and its two-hundred day moving average is $3.51. The stock has a market cap of $319.32 million, a PE ratio of -10.32 and a beta of 2.06. Pixelworks has a 12 month low of $1.85 and a 12 month high of $7.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 2.90 and a quick ratio of 2.76.

Pixelworks (NASDAQ:PXLW) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 10th. The semiconductor company reported ($0.05) EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.07) by $0.02. Pixelworks had a negative return on equity of 40.29% and a negative net margin of 65.70%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.10) EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that Pixelworks will post -0.32 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. California State Teachers Retirement System increased its holdings in Pixelworks by 10.2% in the first quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 68,726 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $227,000 after buying an additional 6,384 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in Pixelworks by 6.2% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 116,143 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $384,000 after buying an additional 6,760 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in Pixelworks by 104.0% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 13,637 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $47,000 after buying an additional 6,953 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in Pixelworks by 7.0% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 114,627 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $380,000 after buying an additional 7,535 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in Pixelworks in the second quarter valued at about $36,000. 31.18% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Pixelworks Company Profile

Pixelworks, Inc engages in the design and development integrated circuits used in electronic display devices. It offers consumer electronics and professional display products, video delivery, and streaming solutions for content service providers. Its product category comprises of ImageProcessor integrated circuits (ICs), video co-processor ICs, and transcode ICs.

