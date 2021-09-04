Roth Capital Increases MaxLinear (NYSE:MXL) Price Target to $70.00

MaxLinear (NYSE:MXL) had its price objective hoisted by analysts at Roth Capital from $50.00 to $70.00 in a report issued on Thursday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the semiconductor company’s stock. Roth Capital’s target price suggests a potential upside of 27.97% from the stock’s current price.

Several other research analysts have also issued reports on MXL. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on shares of MaxLinear from $35.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on shares of MaxLinear from $40.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Benchmark initiated coverage on shares of MaxLinear in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. They set a “buy” rating and a $51.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of MaxLinear from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $56.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. Finally, Loop Capital increased their price objective on shares of MaxLinear from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 30th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $53.60.

Shares of MaxLinear stock opened at $54.70 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 1.79 and a quick ratio of 1.32. The company has a 50-day moving average of $46.70 and a 200 day moving average of $40.23. The firm has a market cap of $4.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -71.04, a PEG ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 1.96. MaxLinear has a 1 year low of $20.91 and a 1 year high of $54.92.

MaxLinear (NYSE:MXL) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The semiconductor company reported $0.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.33 by $0.20. MaxLinear had a negative net margin of 7.41% and a positive return on equity of 18.89%. On average, equities analysts anticipate that MaxLinear will post 1.68 EPS for the current year.

In related news, VP Brendan Walsh sold 21,737 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.69, for a total value of $797,530.53. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 165,774 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,082,248.06. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Kishore Seendripu sold 31,363 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.95, for a total transaction of $1,252,951.85. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 230,364 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,203,041.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 238,996 shares of company stock worth $10,863,473. Insiders own 8.82% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of MXL. FORA Capital LLC bought a new stake in MaxLinear during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $75,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in MaxLinear during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $93,000. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC bought a new stake in MaxLinear during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $131,000. Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC bought a new stake in MaxLinear during the 1st quarter worth approximately $146,000. Finally, The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its stake in MaxLinear by 23.4% during the 1st quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 5,244 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $179,000 after acquiring an additional 994 shares during the period. 76.83% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About MaxLinear

MaxLinear, Inc engages in the provision of radio frequency, high-performance analog and mixed-signal communications systems-on-chip solutions for the connected home, wired and wireless infrastructure, and industrial and multi-market applications. Its products include cable broadband modems and gateways, wireline connectivity devices, radio frequency transceivers, fiber-optic modules, video set-top boxes and gateways, hybrid analog and digital televisions, direct broadcast satellite outdoor and indoor units, and power management and interface products.

