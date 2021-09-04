Royal Bank of Canada Acquires 624 Shares of Luxfer Holdings PLC (NYSE:LXFR)

Royal Bank of Canada boosted its holdings in Luxfer Holdings PLC (NYSE:LXFR) by 33.1% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 2,510 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 624 shares during the quarter. Royal Bank of Canada’s holdings in Luxfer were worth $54,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Luxfer by 54.5% during the 1st quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 4,475 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $95,000 after buying an additional 1,578 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. lifted its position in shares of Luxfer by 94.6% during the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 11,007 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $234,000 after buying an additional 5,350 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its position in shares of Luxfer by 95.3% during the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 12,412 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $264,000 after buying an additional 6,057 shares in the last quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership lifted its position in shares of Luxfer by 14.3% during the 1st quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 22,016 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $469,000 after buying an additional 2,757 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Barclays PLC lifted its position in shares of Luxfer by 159.0% during the 1st quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 22,997 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $490,000 after buying an additional 14,118 shares in the last quarter. 91.24% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, Director David Landless sold 4,000 shares of Luxfer stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.75, for a total value of $79,000.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 6,223 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $122,904.25. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 2.90% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Luxfer from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 11th.

NYSE:LXFR opened at $21.15 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.13, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. The stock has a market capitalization of $605.95 million, a PE ratio of 16.92, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 1.08. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $20.92 and its 200 day moving average is $21.09. Luxfer Holdings PLC has a 12 month low of $11.74 and a 12 month high of $23.91.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, August 4th. Investors of record on Friday, July 16th were issued a $0.125 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, July 15th. This represents a $0.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.36%. Luxfer’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 53.76%.

Luxfer Holdings Plc is a global producer of highly-engineered industrial materials, which specializes in the design and manufacture of high-performance products for transportation, defense and emergency response, healthcare, and general industrial purposes. It operates through the Gas Cylinder and Elektron segments.

