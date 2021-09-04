Royal Bank of Canada Boosts Automotive Properties Real Est Invt TR (TSE:APR.UN) Price Target to C$14.00

Automotive Properties Real Est Invt TR (TSE:APR.UN) had its price objective upped by Royal Bank of Canada from C$13.00 to C$14.00 in a report issued on Tuesday morning, PriceTargets.com reports. They currently have a sector perform rating on the stock.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. National Bankshares upped their target price on shares of Automotive Properties Real Est Invt TR from C$13.50 to C$14.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Wednesday, August 18th. National Bank Financial upped their target price on shares of Automotive Properties Real Est Invt TR to C$14.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Wednesday, August 18th. Raymond James upped their target price on shares of Automotive Properties Real Est Invt TR from C$13.00 to C$13.50 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Friday, August 13th. Cormark upped their target price on shares of Automotive Properties Real Est Invt TR from C$12.00 to C$12.50 in a report on Monday, May 17th. Finally, Scotiabank upped their target price on shares of Automotive Properties Real Est Invt TR from C$12.00 to C$13.50 in a report on Monday, May 17th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of C$13.45.

Shares of APR.UN stock opened at C$13.00 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 0.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 124.93. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of C$12.75 and a 200 day moving average price of C$12.12. The company has a market cap of C$507.86 million and a P/E ratio of 6.45. Automotive Properties Real Est Invt TR has a 12 month low of C$9.60 and a 12 month high of C$13.20.

Automotive Properties REIT is an unincorporated, open-ended real estate investment trust focused on owning and acquiring primarily income-producing automotive dealership properties located in Canada. The REIT's portfolio currently consists of 54 income-producing commercial properties and one development property, representing approximately two million square feet of gross leasable area, in metropolitan markets across Ontario, Saskatchewan, Alberta, British Columbia and Québec.

