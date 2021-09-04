Royal Bank of Canada Increases SecureWorks (NASDAQ:SCWX) Price Target to $20.00

SecureWorks (NASDAQ:SCWX) had its price objective boosted by Royal Bank of Canada from $15.00 to $20.00 in a research note published on Friday, The Fly reports. They currently have a sector perform rating on the technology company’s stock.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Barclays boosted their price target on shares of SecureWorks from $16.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock an underweight rating in a research report on Friday. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of SecureWorks from a strong-buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $17.67.

SCWX opened at $18.43 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.54 billion, a P/E ratio of -70.88 and a beta of 1.14. SecureWorks has a 12 month low of $10.01 and a 12 month high of $23.26. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $20.36 and its 200 day simple moving average is $16.83.

SecureWorks (NASDAQ:SCWX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, September 1st. The technology company reported $0.01 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.01) by $0.02. SecureWorks had a negative net margin of 3.71% and a positive return on equity of 0.15%. The business had revenue of $134.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $135.02 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.10 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 3.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts predict that SecureWorks will post -0.37 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Barclays PLC increased its stake in shares of SecureWorks by 159.3% during the 1st quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 7,469 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $100,000 after purchasing an additional 4,589 shares during the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio acquired a new position in shares of SecureWorks during the 1st quarter worth about $119,000. PDT Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of SecureWorks during the 1st quarter worth about $143,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of SecureWorks during the 2nd quarter worth about $145,000. Finally, Cresset Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of SecureWorks during the 1st quarter worth about $157,000. Institutional investors own 10.20% of the company’s stock.

SecureWorks Company Profile

SecureWorks Corp. is a cyber security company, which engages in the provision of information security solutions. The firm’s products include extended detection and response, managed detection and response, and vulnerability management. Its services include managed security, incident response, threat intelligence, security consulting, adversarial security testing.

