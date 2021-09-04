Royal Bank of Canada Purchases Shares of 1,258 Cullinan Oncology, Inc. (NASDAQ:CGEM)

Royal Bank of Canada purchased a new stake in Cullinan Oncology, Inc. (NASDAQ:CGEM) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 1,258 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $52,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CGEM. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company acquired a new stake in shares of Cullinan Oncology in the first quarter valued at about $308,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Cullinan Oncology in the first quarter valued at about $1,445,000. Rhumbline Advisers acquired a new stake in shares of Cullinan Oncology in the first quarter valued at about $483,000. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Cullinan Oncology in the first quarter valued at about $306,000. Finally, American International Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Cullinan Oncology in the first quarter valued at about $319,000. 74.07% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ CGEM opened at $28.95 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $26.98 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $32.60. The company has a market cap of $1.26 billion and a PE ratio of -5.28. Cullinan Oncology, Inc. has a twelve month low of $22.59 and a twelve month high of $59.85.

Cullinan Oncology (NASDAQ:CGEM) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 9th. The company reported ($0.44) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.42) by ($0.02). Equities analysts forecast that Cullinan Oncology, Inc. will post -1.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

CGEM has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Cullinan Oncology from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. HC Wainwright boosted their price target on Cullinan Oncology from $48.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, June 4th. SVB Leerink boosted their price target on Cullinan Oncology from $48.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, June 4th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Cullinan Oncology from $40.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, June 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Cullinan Oncology has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $46.80.

In related news, insider Leigh Zawel sold 21,204 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.57, for a total value of $563,390.28. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Oncology Impact Fund L.P. Ubs sold 1,713 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.09, for a total value of $49,831.17. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 143,739 shares of company stock valued at $4,138,915. Corporate insiders own 21.78% of the company’s stock.

Cullinan Management, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing a pipeline of targeted oncology and immuno-oncology therapies for cancer patients in the United States. The company's lead candidate is the CLN-081, an orally available small molecule that is in a Phase I/IIa dose escalation and expansion trial for treating patients with non-small cell lung cancer.

