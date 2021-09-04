Royal Bank of Canada Reiterates “€114.00” Price Target for Henkel AG & Co. KGaA (FRA:HEN3)

Henkel AG & Co. KGaA (FRA:HEN3) has been assigned a €114.00 ($134.12) target price by research analysts at Royal Bank of Canada in a report released on Thursday, Borsen Zeitung reports. Royal Bank of Canada’s price target suggests a potential upside of 38.86% from the stock’s previous close.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. DZ Bank reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Henkel AG & Co. KGaA in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €92.00 ($108.24) price objective on Henkel AG & Co. KGaA in a report on Friday, August 13th. Morgan Stanley set a €80.00 ($94.12) price objective on Henkel AG & Co. KGaA in a report on Thursday, July 8th. Barclays set a €102.00 ($120.00) price objective on Henkel AG & Co. KGaA in a report on Thursday, August 12th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group set a €103.00 ($121.18) price objective on Henkel AG & Co. KGaA in a report on Thursday, August 12th. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of €100.07 ($117.73).

Henkel AG & Co. KGaA stock opened at €82.10 ($96.59) on Thursday. Henkel AG & Co. KGaA has a 52 week low of €103.00 ($121.18) and a 52 week high of €129.65 ($152.53). The business has a 50-day simple moving average of €86.10 and a 200 day simple moving average of €90.36.

Henkel AG & Co KGaA, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the adhesive technologies, beauty care, and laundry and home care businesses worldwide. The company's Adhesive Technologies segment offers adhesives, sealants, and functional coatings for various business areas, including packaging and consumer goods; automotive and metals, electronics and industrials, and craftsmen, construction, and professional industries.

