RPT Realty (NYSE:RPT) Receives $12.75 Consensus PT from Brokerages

Shares of RPT Realty (NYSE:RPT) have earned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the eight ratings firms that are covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and three have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price target among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $12.75.

Several research firms have commented on RPT. KeyCorp upped their price objective on RPT Realty from $13.00 to $15.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 19th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on RPT Realty from $13.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 8th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded RPT Realty from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday.

Get RPT Realty alerts:

In other RPT Realty news, VP Timothy Collier sold 3,356 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, June 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.95, for a total transaction of $43,460.20. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 70,499 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $912,962.05. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Michael Fitzmaurice sold 4,600 shares of RPT Realty stock in a transaction on Monday, June 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.24, for a total value of $60,904.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 165,475 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,190,889. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 11,791 shares of company stock worth $154,331. Corporate insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Schroder Investment Management Group acquired a new stake in shares of RPT Realty in the first quarter valued at about $42,000. FORA Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of RPT Realty in the second quarter valued at about $42,000. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of RPT Realty in the first quarter valued at about $57,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of RPT Realty in the second quarter valued at about $76,000. Finally, Profund Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of RPT Realty in the first quarter valued at about $119,000. Institutional investors own 69.71% of the company’s stock.

Shares of RPT Realty stock traded down $0.03 on Monday, hitting $13.03. The stock had a trading volume of 270,553 shares, compared to its average volume of 394,533. RPT Realty has a 52-week low of $4.79 and a 52-week high of $14.00. The company has a current ratio of 1.20, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18. The stock has a market cap of $1.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.33, a P/E/G ratio of 1.79 and a beta of 1.65. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $12.75 and its 200 day moving average price is $12.46.

RPT Realty (NYSE:RPT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 4th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.41 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.21 by $0.20. The firm had revenue of $52.22 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $50.91 million. RPT Realty had a return on equity of 6.28% and a net margin of 23.21%. The firm’s revenue was up 17.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.16 EPS. Analysts predict that RPT Realty will post 0.89 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 20th will be paid a dividend of $0.12 per share. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.68%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 17th. This is a positive change from RPT Realty’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.08. RPT Realty’s dividend payout ratio is currently 38.46%.

About RPT Realty

RPT Realty operates as a real estate investment trust. The firm develops, manages, and leases out commercial properties. Its portfolio includes shopping centers, supermarkets, and retail shops. The company was founded on May 1, 1996 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

Further Reading: How to Trade Using Analysts Ratings

Receive News & Ratings for RPT Realty Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for RPT Realty and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.