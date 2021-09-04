Russell Investments Group Ltd. Cuts Stock Position in SiteOne Landscape Supply, Inc. (NYSE:SITE)

Russell Investments Group Ltd. lessened its holdings in SiteOne Landscape Supply, Inc. (NYSE:SITE) by 0.7% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 64,979 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 473 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. owned 0.15% of SiteOne Landscape Supply worth $11,034,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of SITE. Paradiem LLC lifted its holdings in shares of SiteOne Landscape Supply by 15.7% in the 1st quarter. Paradiem LLC now owns 17,688 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $3,285,000 after acquiring an additional 2,406 shares during the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new position in shares of SiteOne Landscape Supply in the 1st quarter valued at about $1,012,000. Baird Financial Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of SiteOne Landscape Supply by 6.6% in the 1st quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 10,244 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,749,000 after acquiring an additional 631 shares during the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new position in shares of SiteOne Landscape Supply in the 1st quarter valued at about $404,000. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its holdings in shares of SiteOne Landscape Supply by 18.5% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 462 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $79,000 after acquiring an additional 72 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.64% of the company’s stock.

Get SiteOne Landscape Supply alerts:

In other SiteOne Landscape Supply news, EVP Greg Weller sold 3,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $160.86, for a total value of $514,752.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 11,460 shares in the company, valued at $1,843,455.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Doug Black sold 17,397 shares of SiteOne Landscape Supply stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $160.64, for a total transaction of $2,794,654.08. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 396,174 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $63,641,391.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 69,213 shares of company stock worth $12,071,983. 3.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of SITE stock opened at $202.35 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $9.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 48.29 and a beta of 1.22. The company’s 50 day moving average is $181.79 and its 200 day moving average is $175.45. The company has a quick ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 2.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. SiteOne Landscape Supply, Inc. has a 52-week low of $110.41 and a 52-week high of $206.26.

SiteOne Landscape Supply (NYSE:SITE) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 4th. The industrial products company reported $2.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.28 by $0.42. The company had revenue of $1.08 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.04 billion. SiteOne Landscape Supply had a net margin of 6.03% and a return on equity of 23.00%. SiteOne Landscape Supply’s revenue was up 32.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.83 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that SiteOne Landscape Supply, Inc. will post 4.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages recently commented on SITE. Berenberg Bank raised shares of SiteOne Landscape Supply from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $207.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 18th. UBS Group raised their price objective on shares of SiteOne Landscape Supply from $132.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 17th. Loop Capital assumed coverage on shares of SiteOne Landscape Supply in a research note on Thursday, July 22nd. They issued a “hold” rating and a $185.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of SiteOne Landscape Supply from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $211.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Saturday, August 7th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $187.44.

About SiteOne Landscape Supply

SiteOne Landscape Supply, Inc engages in the distribution of commercial and residential landscape supplies. Its products include outdoor lighting, nursery, landscape supplies, fertilizers, turf protection products, grass seed, turf care equipment, and golf course accessories for green industry professionals.

Featured Article: Call Option

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SITE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SiteOne Landscape Supply, Inc. (NYSE:SITE).

Receive News & Ratings for SiteOne Landscape Supply Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SiteOne Landscape Supply and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.