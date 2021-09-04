Russell Investments Group Ltd. Has $12.53 Million Stock Position in NETSTREIT Corp. (NYSE:NTST)

Russell Investments Group Ltd. trimmed its position in NETSTREIT Corp. (NYSE:NTST) by 4.7% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 543,271 shares of the company’s stock after selling 26,598 shares during the quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. owned about 1.37% of NETSTREIT worth $12,525,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in NTST. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in NETSTREIT by 54.0% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,466,967 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,124,000 after acquiring an additional 514,179 shares during the period. Neuberger Berman Group LLC increased its position in NETSTREIT by 146.0% during the first quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 647,768 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,977,000 after acquiring an additional 384,413 shares during the period. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund bought a new position in NETSTREIT during the first quarter worth $5,105,000. Morgan Stanley increased its position in NETSTREIT by 6.7% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,949,780 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,052,000 after acquiring an additional 122,306 shares during the period. Finally, Northwood Liquid Management LP increased its holdings in NETSTREIT by 14.7% in the 1st quarter. Northwood Liquid Management LP now owns 841,731 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,564,000 after buying an additional 107,900 shares during the period. 54.44% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Truist Securities boosted their price target on shares of NETSTREIT from $25.00 to $29.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 23rd. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of NETSTREIT from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 price target on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 5th. BTIG Research boosted their price target on shares of NETSTREIT from $24.00 to $27.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 17th. KeyCorp boosted their price target on shares of NETSTREIT from $23.00 to $27.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 15th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on shares of NETSTREIT from $20.50 to $26.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, July 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $24.67.

NTST opened at $26.11 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $25.27 and its 200-day simple moving average is $22.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 13.09 and a current ratio of 13.09. NETSTREIT Corp. has a twelve month low of $16.63 and a twelve month high of $26.92. The firm has a market cap of $1.03 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -2,611.00.

NETSTREIT (NYSE:NTST) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The company reported ($0.07) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.19 by ($0.26). NETSTREIT had a return on equity of 0.10% and a net margin of 1.27%. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that NETSTREIT Corp. will post 0.88 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 1st will be given a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 31st. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.06%. NETSTREIT’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 115.94%.

NETSTREIT Company Profile

NETSTREIT is an internally managed Real Estate Investment Trust (REIT) based in Dallas, Texas that specializes in acquiring single-tenant net lease retail properties nationwide. The growing portfolio consists of high-quality properties leased to e-commerce resistant tenants with healthy balance sheets.

