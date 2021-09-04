Russell Investments Group Ltd. Increases Stock Position in Bloom Energy Co. (NYSE:BE)

Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Bloom Energy Co. (NYSE:BE) by 11,738.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 454,484 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 450,645 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd.’s holdings in Bloom Energy were worth $12,211,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Bloom Energy during the 1st quarter valued at $36,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Bloom Energy during the 1st quarter valued at $47,000. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund acquired a new position in shares of Bloom Energy during the 1st quarter valued at $60,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Bloom Energy by 20.0% during the 2nd quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 3,062 shares of the company’s stock valued at $82,000 after acquiring an additional 510 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Atlas Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Bloom Energy during the 2nd quarter valued at $99,000. 58.14% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Bloom Energy stock opened at $21.89 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $3.80 billion, a PE ratio of -30.83 and a beta of 3.49. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $22.35 and its 200-day simple moving average is $24.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 28.27, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a current ratio of 1.38. Bloom Energy Co. has a 1 year low of $12.37 and a 1 year high of $44.95.

Bloom Energy (NYSE:BE) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The company reported ($0.23) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.06) by ($0.17). Bloom Energy had a negative net margin of 13.51% and a negative return on equity of 199.28%. The company had revenue of $228.47 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $235.42 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted ($0.23) EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that Bloom Energy Co. will post -0.63 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities analysts have commented on BE shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Bloom Energy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, July 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on shares of Bloom Energy from $29.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 21st. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of Bloom Energy from $26.00 to $25.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 19th. Bank of America upgraded shares of Bloom Energy from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $19.50 to $25.00 in a report on Thursday, June 3rd. Finally, Wolfe Research started coverage on shares of Bloom Energy in a report on Tuesday. They issued a “peer perform” rating and a $25.00 price objective on the stock. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $30.40.

In related news, EVP Shawn Marie Soderberg sold 1,276 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.11, for a total transaction of $25,660.36. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Kr Sridhar sold 44,356 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.92, for a total transaction of $1,060,995.52. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 422,724 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,111,558.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 116,492 shares of company stock valued at $2,676,966. Insiders own 15.86% of the company’s stock.

Bloom Energy Company Profile

Bloom Energy Corp. engages in the manufacture and installation of on-site distributed power generators. Its product, Bloom Energy Server, converts standard low-pressure natural gas or biogas into electricity through an electrochemical process without combustion. The company was founded by K. R. Sridhar, John Finn, Jim McElroy, Matthias Gottmann and Dien Nguyen on January 18, 2001 and is headquartered in San Jose, CA.

