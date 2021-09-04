Russell Investments Group Ltd. Purchases 55,194 Shares of Restaurant Brands International Inc. (NYSE:QSR)

Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its position in shares of Restaurant Brands International Inc. (NYSE:QSR) (TSE:QSR) by 46.5% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 173,964 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after acquiring an additional 55,194 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd.’s holdings in Restaurant Brands International were worth $11,218,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Pflug Koory LLC bought a new stake in Restaurant Brands International during the 2nd quarter worth $46,000. Allred Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Restaurant Brands International during the 1st quarter worth $57,000. IFP Advisors Inc grew its position in shares of Restaurant Brands International by 136.2% in the 1st quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 1,214 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $80,000 after buying an additional 700 shares during the last quarter. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC grew its position in shares of Restaurant Brands International by 51.0% in the 1st quarter. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC now owns 2,052 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $133,000 after buying an additional 693 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors grew its position in shares of Restaurant Brands International by 21.3% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,031 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $133,000 after buying an additional 357 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.93% of the company’s stock.

Get Restaurant Brands International alerts:

In other news, insider Jacqueline Friesner sold 46,005 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.78, for a total value of $3,118,218.90. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 155,070 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,510,644.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Matthew Dunnigan sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, June 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.64, for a total value of $666,400.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 45,492 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,031,586.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 131,295 shares of company stock valued at $8,706,954. Company insiders own 1.88% of the company’s stock.

QSR has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on Restaurant Brands International from $74.00 to $76.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Oppenheimer upgraded Restaurant Brands International from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $80.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 26th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on Restaurant Brands International from $83.00 to $86.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, June 28th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Restaurant Brands International from $70.00 to $71.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on Restaurant Brands International from $79.00 to $81.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Restaurant Brands International has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $73.53.

Shares of Restaurant Brands International stock opened at $64.28 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $19.83 billion, a PE ratio of 29.35, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.84 and a beta of 1.17. Restaurant Brands International Inc. has a 52 week low of $51.12 and a 52 week high of $71.12. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $64.43 and a 200-day moving average price of $65.50. The company has a quick ratio of 1.47, a current ratio of 1.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.98.

Restaurant Brands International (NYSE:QSR) (TSE:QSR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 29th. The restaurant operator reported $0.77 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.61 by $0.16. The firm had revenue of $1.44 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.37 billion. Restaurant Brands International had a return on equity of 26.43% and a net margin of 12.50%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 37.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.33 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Restaurant Brands International Inc. will post 2.81 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 5th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 21st will be paid a $0.53 dividend. This represents a $2.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.30%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, September 20th. Restaurant Brands International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 104.43%.

Restaurant Brands International Profile

Restaurant Brands International, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the operation of quick service restaurants. It operates through the following segments: Tim Hortons, Burger King, and Popeyes. The Tim Hortons segment provides donut, coffee, and tea restaurant services. The Burger King segment manages fast food hamburger restaurant.

Recommended Story: Trading Stocks – What are percentage gainers?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding QSR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Restaurant Brands International Inc. (NYSE:QSR) (TSE:QSR).

Receive News & Ratings for Restaurant Brands International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Restaurant Brands International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.