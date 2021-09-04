Russell Investments Group Ltd. Raises Stock Position in Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Norte, S.A.B. de C.V. (NASDAQ:OMAB)

Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Norte, S.A.B. de C.V. (NASDAQ:OMAB) by 4.7% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 244,153 shares of the transportation company’s stock after acquiring an additional 11,026 shares during the quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd.’s holdings in Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Norte were worth $12,746,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Ameriprise Financial Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Norte by 4.6% during the first quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 5,831 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $294,000 after purchasing an additional 254 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Norte by 10.6% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 5,217 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $270,000 after buying an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE purchased a new position in Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Norte in the first quarter valued at $31,000. Jane Street Group LLC increased its holdings in Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Norte by 19.2% in the first quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 7,983 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $403,000 after buying an additional 1,287 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can increased its holdings in Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Norte by 5.2% in the first quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 26,094 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,305,000 after buying an additional 1,296 shares in the last quarter. 10.88% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Norte alerts:

A number of research analysts have weighed in on OMAB shares. Scotiabank cut shares of Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Norte from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector underperform” rating and set a $56.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Tuesday, June 15th. HSBC reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Norte in a research note on Monday, June 14th. Citigroup started coverage on shares of Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Norte in a research note on Friday, June 11th. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Norte from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $53.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 11th. Finally, assumed coverage on shares of Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Norte in a research report on Friday, June 11th. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Norte currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $51.60.

Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Norte stock opened at $49.17 on Friday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $49.01 and its 200-day simple moving average is $50.57. The company has a market capitalization of $2.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.69, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.20 and a beta of 1.48. Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Norte, S.A.B. de C.V. has a 1 year low of $33.25 and a 1 year high of $60.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 3.97 and a current ratio of 3.97.

Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Norte Company Profile

Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Norte SAB de CV is a holding company, which engages in operating and managing airports. It operates through the following segments: Metropolitan, Tourist, Regional, Border, Hotel, Industrial Park, and Other. The Metropolitan segment handles operations of the Monterrey airport.

Recommended Story: Intrinsic Value and Stock Selection

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding OMAB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Norte, S.A.B. de C.V. (NASDAQ:OMAB).

Receive News & Ratings for Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Norte Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Norte and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.