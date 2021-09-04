Russell Investments Group Ltd. Sells 3,744 Shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods, Inc. (NYSE:DKS)

Russell Investments Group Ltd. trimmed its position in DICK’S Sporting Goods, Inc. (NYSE:DKS) by 3.1% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 116,201 shares of the sporting goods retailer’s stock after selling 3,744 shares during the quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd.’s holdings in DICK’S Sporting Goods were worth $11,678,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Convergence Investment Partners LLC increased its position in DICK’S Sporting Goods by 17.6% in the 2nd quarter. Convergence Investment Partners LLC now owns 19,631 shares of the sporting goods retailer’s stock valued at $1,967,000 after buying an additional 2,937 shares in the last quarter. Hussman Strategic Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in DICK’S Sporting Goods by 158.3% during the 2nd quarter. Hussman Strategic Advisors Inc. now owns 37,200 shares of the sporting goods retailer’s stock worth $3,727,000 after purchasing an additional 22,800 shares in the last quarter. Spectrum Management Group LLC bought a new stake in DICK’S Sporting Goods during the 1st quarter worth approximately $2,185,000. Versor Investments LP increased its holdings in DICK’S Sporting Goods by 37.4% during the 2nd quarter. Versor Investments LP now owns 10,355 shares of the sporting goods retailer’s stock worth $1,037,000 after purchasing an additional 2,819 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors increased its holdings in DICK’S Sporting Goods by 29.4% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,582 shares of the sporting goods retailer’s stock worth $197,000 after purchasing an additional 586 shares in the last quarter. 79.04% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of brokerages have commented on DKS. Bank of America boosted their price objective on DICK’S Sporting Goods from $115.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 26th. Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on DICK’S Sporting Goods in a report on Wednesday, August 11th. They set an “equal weight” rating for the company. Barclays boosted their price objective on DICK’S Sporting Goods from $150.00 to $173.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 26th. Telsey Advisory Group boosted their target price on DICK’S Sporting Goods from $125.00 to $153.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 26th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded DICK’S Sporting Goods from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $91.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 20th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, DICK’S Sporting Goods presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $123.10.

DICK’S Sporting Goods stock opened at $145.19 on Friday. DICK’S Sporting Goods, Inc. has a 12 month low of $50.88 and a 12 month high of $146.94. The company has a current ratio of 1.72, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $109.41 and its 200 day simple moving average is $92.97. The company has a market cap of $12.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.11, a PEG ratio of 0.87 and a beta of 1.68.

DICK’S Sporting Goods (NYSE:DKS) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 24th. The sporting goods retailer reported $5.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.80 by $2.28. The firm had revenue of $3.28 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.84 billion. DICK’S Sporting Goods had a return on equity of 50.69% and a net margin of 10.69%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 20.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $3.21 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that DICK’S Sporting Goods, Inc. will post 12.88 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 24th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 10th will be given a dividend of $0.4375 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 9th. This represents a $1.75 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.21%. This is an increase from DICK’S Sporting Goods’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.36. DICK’S Sporting Goods’s dividend payout ratio is currently 23.69%.

In other news, SVP John Edward Hayes III sold 733 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $139.39, for a total value of $102,172.87. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO Lee J. Belitsky sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $144.12, for a total transaction of $2,882,400.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 68,123 shares of company stock worth $9,468,718. Company insiders own 30.57% of the company’s stock.

DICK'S Sporting Goods Company Profile

Dick’s Sporting Goods, Inc engages in the retail of extensive assortment of authentic sports equipment, apparel, footwear, and accessories through a blend of associates, in-store services, and unique specialty shop-in-shops. The company was founded by Richard T. Stack in 1948 and is headquartered in Coraopolis, PA.

